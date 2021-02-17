OTTAWA -- The voice of Canada's legal profession says security, privacy and access to justice should be preserved as the courts modernize through expanded use of technology.

In a report released Wednesday, a Canadian Bar Association task force says the legal system must build on innovations -- such as virtual hearings and electronic filing of documents -- adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it stresses that new measures and technology must be rolled out in a way that enhances -- not unintentionally inhibits -- access to justice.

Canada's justice system was already wrestling with case backlogs in the courts when the pandemic hit last year, closing courthouses and pausing many trials.

Courts were forced to look at different ways of working and accelerate steps toward modernization that many felt were long overdue.

Hearings are now commonly being held via video conference to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The task force report recommends that courts and tribunals permanently implement video or telephone proceedings for a wide variety of hearings -- especially procedural, uncontested, shorter and less complex matters.

It says the public should be able to remotely view hearings, trials and motions through internet video platforms.

The task force also urges continued use of electronic means, such as online portals and email, to file court documents

Remote proceedings, electronic filing, payment of fees by telephone and virtually witnessing of wills have generally been welcomed.

However, a common concern is that complex, sensitive matters with many witnesses and experts are more difficult to conduct remotely, the report says.

"This is largely because counsel cannot support their client in person and credibility assessments can be less amenable to online proceedings."

Enthusiasm for the proliferation of electronic court documents, recordings and webcasts must be balanced with "sober thought about their implications," particularly the unintended disclosure of personal information in unanticipated ways, the report adds.

While such information has always been public, in keeping with the open-court principle, the internet now allows "an audience of incalculable numbers" unprecedented and indiscriminate access to bits and pieces of sensitive and personal information, it says.

"In this context, unrestrained disclosure can chill access to justice as individuals hesitate to forward their claims for fear of eternal shaming, being denied housing or employment and other unintended but common side-effects of online posting.