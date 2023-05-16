Justice Minister David Lametti set to reveal plans to reform bail system
Justice Minister David Lametti is set to make an announcement this afternoon about how his government plans to reform Canada's bail system, after months of calls for tougher laws from premiers, police and opposition.
He is scheduled to hold a news conference with a number of cabinet colleagues, including Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.
Proposed changes to the Criminal Code come amid pressure from the provinces and territories to reduce the number of repeat violent offenders who are granted bail.
A number of high-profile cases have brought attention to the issue, including the recent stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter in Edmonton, which police say were committed by a man who was on bail at the time.
The federal Conservatives say that's the result of what they call a "catch-and-release" system, and have been publicly calling for stronger laws.
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees anyone charged with a crime will not be denied reasonable bail without just cause, and Lametti has said he will be bringing in targeted reforms that respect that right.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American 'Ten Most Wanted List' was extradited last week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles
Ukrainian air defences thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her US$2 million in unpaid wages
A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump's personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly US$2 million in unpaid wages.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Hay River, N.W.T., order evacuations as wildfire spread
A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Canada
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American 'Ten Most Wanted List' was extradited last week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
-
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
-
Forensic pathologist testifies about injuries suffered by 13-year-old murder victim
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says she died by strangulation.
-
City of 21,000 on evacuation alert due to B.C. wildfire
An entire city in B.C.'s Peace region has been placed on evacuation alert due to the threat from a wildfire.
World
-
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says
A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand's capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-story building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his 'worst nightmare.'
-
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
At least three people were killed and several others were wounded in a barrage of gunfire Monday, including two police officers, in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement fatally shot the 18-year-old suspect, authorities said.
-
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
A special prosecutor found that the FBI rushed into its investigation of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and relied too much on raw and unconfirmed intelligence as he concluded a four-year probe that fell far short of the former U.S. president's prediction that the 'crime of the century' would be uncovered.
-
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her US$2 million in unpaid wages
A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump's personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly US$2 million in unpaid wages.
-
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles
Ukrainian air defences thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital.
-
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has not been seen in public since Tuesday, did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in the capital, Minsk, triggering speculation that the veteran leader is seriously ill.
Politics
-
Justice Minister David Lametti set to reveal plans to reform bail system
Justice Minister David Lametti is set to make an announcement this afternoon about how his government plans to reform Canada's bail system, after months of calls for tougher laws from premiers, police and opposition.
-
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
Health
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
-
Patient survives more than 5 years longer than median life span of 6 months after experimental brain tumour treatment
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
-
B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
-
Human DNA can now be pulled from thin air or a footprint on the beach. Here's what that could mean
Scientists have been able to collect and analyse detailed genetic data from human DNA from footprints left on a beach, air breathed in a busy room and even ocean water, raising ethical questions about consent, privacy and security when it comes to our biological information.
-
Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the US$69B deal is still at risk
The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft's US$69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, deciding the deal won't stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepting the U.S. tech company's remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.
Entertainment
-
Live Gordon Lightfoot album, 'At Royal Albert Hall,' set for release in July
A live Gordon Lightfoot album billed as his final release is set for July 14.
-
Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches
The impact of the Hollywood writers strike was felt as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers on Monday, with news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle left to hawk comedies and dramas for NBC Universal.
-
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday, is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It's a showcase of the world's best cinema. It's a red-carpet spectacular. It's a French Riviera hive of dealmaking.
Business
-
Stock market today: World shares mixed after China economic data weaker than expected
European shares were trading mostly higher after a mixed session in Asia following the release of data showing China's economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the pandemic.
-
Renew North American trade deal to defend democratic values: U.S. chamber CEO
Canada might be outmatched by the U.S. on raw spending power, but retooling the way Ottawa signs off on infrastructure projects could help it gain ground in the race to build North America's green economy, industry leaders say.
-
Average home price in April was $716,000, up nearly $100K in three months: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
-
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
-
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
Sports
-
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
-
Ja Morant in limbo again as he awaits review of latest gun video on social media
Ja Morant is in limbo -- awaiting the outcome of yet another NBA investigation into what could end up becoming a cataclysmic off-court decision.
-
Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas has a big decision to make. Toronto's general manager said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to decide whether or not he wants to continue in the role.
Autos
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
GM recalls 42,000 vehicles in Canada for air bag defect
General Motors said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.
-
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility.