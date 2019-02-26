OTTAWA – Now that the government has waived Jody Wilson-Raybould's solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidence, the House Justice Committee wants to hear from the former cabinet minister at the centre of the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair within the next 24 hours.

Tuesday morning the committee sent Wilson-Raybould a letter requesting her presence at 3:15 on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson-Raybould has yet to confirm that she'll appear at this time.

Citing the Order in Council Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued Monday evening, the committee says they now have the clarity on confidence, privilege, and a parliamentary convention known as "sub judice" which deals with speaking about cases currently before the courts. These were issues that both Wilson-Raybould and the MPs who are conducting the probe were looking for more legal assurances on before having her appear.

As well, the committee has agreed to a request Wilson-Raybould made in writing to the committee on Monday: that she be granted an "extended opening statement" lasting 30 minutes during which she would be able to go through everything she recalls about communications she was involved in regarding SNC-Lavalin. Most opening statements at committees are limited to 10 minutes.

"Given the foregoing we would like to schedule your testimony… and would appreciate a swift response" the letter from committee chair Anthony Housefather reads.

In her Monday letter Wilson-Raybould said that she is "anxious" to appear and wrote that she'd be happy to stay for as long as the committee wishes to answer questions. Last week in the House of Commons she rose to say that she hopes she would be granted the ability to “speak my truth.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on his way to Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting that he is "pleased" that Wilson-Raybould will be able to "share her perspective."

"It's important that people get an opportunity to testify or share their point of view at committee. As we said, waving the privilege, waiving cabinet confidentiality is something that we had to take very seriously,” Trudeau said.

'There were contacts between lawyers'

On his way into cabinet Tuesday morning, Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti said that, before waiving attorney-client privilege and cabinet confidence, federal lawyers were in touch with Wilson-Raybould's counsel.

"It is fair to say that there were contacts between lawyers but I won't go any further than that," Lametti told reporters Tuesday morning.

In her letter of resignation as Veterans Affairs Minister Wilson-Raybould said she retained former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell to provide advice on speaking publicly about the scandal. Up until now she has maintained solicitor-client privilege as the reason she’s been unable to speak to allegations of political pressure being placed on her by members of the PMO in regards to an ongoing criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

This specific waiver only permits Wilson-Raybould to speak about the matter to the House Justice Committee, however, as part of its study into the SNC-Lavalin affair, and to the federal ethics commissioner who has also launched an investigation.

"We have, I believe as a government, worked to demonstrate transparency as well as balancing the fact that there is ongoing litigation we do not want to compromise, so we feel we’ve done that with this agreement," Lametti said.

The government made the directive in an Order in Council posted Monday evening. The order authorizes her, as well as "any person who directly participated in discussions with her," to speak to the committee and ethics commissioner, about the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The order relates to any information or communications that have to do with Wilson-Raybould's time as the attorney general and exercising her authority under the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, and only in regards to the two ongoing probes of the matter, and not a blanket permission for Wilson-Raybould to speak.

As well, the order states that Director of Public Prosecutions Kathleen Roussel is exempted from this waiving of privilege and any information or conversations between Wilson-Raybould and Roussel cannot be disclosed, "in order to uphold the integrity of any criminal or civil proceedings," the prime minister's office states in the Order in Council.