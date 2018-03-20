

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former Liberal MP Judy Foote has been named the new lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The veteran politician stepped down from politics last year after treatment for breast cancer.

The two-time survivor of the disease revealed last summer that she inherited the cancer-causing BRCA2 gene and testing showed she passed it on to her children.

Foote spent 28 years in politics - eight as communications director for former premier Clyde Wells, 11 as a provincial MLA and nine as an MP.