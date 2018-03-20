Judy Foote named lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador
Public Works Minister Judy Foote addresses a news conference in St.John's, N.L. as her husband Howard looks on, in this photo taken on on Thursday, Aug.24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gerry Boland
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:28AM EDT
OTTAWA - Former Liberal MP Judy Foote has been named the new lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The veteran politician stepped down from politics last year after treatment for breast cancer.
The two-time survivor of the disease revealed last summer that she inherited the cancer-causing BRCA2 gene and testing showed she passed it on to her children.
Foote spent 28 years in politics - eight as communications director for former premier Clyde Wells, 11 as a provincial MLA and nine as an MP.
BREAKING: Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau appoints Judy Foote as Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/3VWuBbPpb0— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) March 20, 2018