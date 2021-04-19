WHITEHORSE -- The final seat count in the Yukon election could be determined by the drawing of lots today if a judicial recount confirms a tie in a battleground riding.

Elections Yukon applied to the Yukon Supreme Court Thursday after the official count put two candidates in the riding of Vuntut Gwitchin in a deadlock of 78 votes each.

Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan will conduct the count in the Whitehorse law court.

Pauline Frost, who was a Liberal cabinet minister, and the New Democrat's Annie Blake and are vying to represent the electoral district.

If the court upholds the stalemate, then Elections Yukon says a drawing of lots would take place immediately after the recount.

The Liberal and Yukon parties sit at eight seats each after last week's election, while the NDP has two, and 10 seats are needed to win a majority.

The disputed riding stretches up to the Beaufort Sea and includes Old Crow, the only Yukon community north of the Arctic Circle.

Dan Cable, clerk of the Yukon legislative assembly, said last week that even if the NDP wins in Vuntut Gwitchin, incumbent premier and Liberal Leader Sandy Silver still has the first shot at forming a minority government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.