Politics

    • Judge rules some redacted police docs to be made evidence in 'Freedom Convoy' trial

    Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
    OTTAWA -

    The judge in the criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers ruled today that portions of redacted internal police documents should be admitted as evidence.

    Justice Heather Perkins-McVey says some information that police initially redacted from documents is protected by solicitor-client privilege, but some of it has to do with opinions or statements by officers that should be admissible.

    Crown prosecutors and the Ottawa Police Service had argued that the documents should stay redacted because they concerned lawyers' advice or were irrelevant to the proceedings.

    The documents contain emails as well as information about a software update for officers' cellphones after the end of the early 2022 demonstrations, which may have deleted messages between organizers and police liaison officers.

    Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

    The Crown is seeking to prove that Lich and Barber exerted influence over protesters' actions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News