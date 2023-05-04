Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is assessing how painful China's retaliation would be if Canada decides to expel a diplomat accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday she requested that China's ambassador to Canada be summoned over the affair, saying that outright expulsion is an option on the table.
Chong, meanwhile,said he was told that when Canada's spy agency learned about threats against him and his family in 2021, it shared its intelligence with the prime minister's national security adviser and other departments.
That claim appears to contradict Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion on Wednesdaythat the Canadian Security Intelligence Service chose not to elevate the information about unspecified threats following Chong's criticism of Beijing's human-rights record.
Trudeau's office maintains that he was left in the dark at the time.
At a parliamentary committee, Joly confirmed media reports that CSIS believes a diplomat working out of China's Toronto consulate had taken note of Chong's relatives abroad.
This happened after the MP sponsored a parliamentary motion condemning Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang as genocide, which passed in the House of Commons.
In an interview that aired on CTV's "Power Play" on Thursday, Chong said he was told that the diplomat was trying to collect information about his family members in the People's Republic of China.
"I've been told that the Ministry of State Security in the People's Republic of China was also doing the same," he said.
"It's clear that they were trying to intimidate, by using the family of an MP, to intimidate an MP and other MPs to affect the course of debate in the House of Commons on foreign policy."
Joly called the targeting of Chong and his family "completely unacceptable."
"All options, including expulsion of diplomats, remain on the table as we consider the consequences for this behaviour," she said.
But in a heated exchange with Chong, she said Ottawa isn't sure whether it will follow demands by the Opposition Conservatives to expel the diplomat in question.
"We're assessing the consequences that we'll be facing in case of diplomatic expulsion, because there will be consequences," Joly warned.
"Economic interests, consular interests and also diplomatic interests will be affected."
The minister raised China's 2018 detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, which was widely seen as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Beijing also limited Canadian imports such as canola at the time.
Joly also told reporters she would make a decision "very soon" as to whether one or more Chinese diplomats are sent home.
She informed MPs she had instructed her deputy minister on Thursday to tell Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu that Canada will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in its affairs.
Cong responded in a statement Thursday evening to say that China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries. He accused some politicians and media outlets of manipulating China-related issues for their own gain.
"Once again, China strongly urges the Canadian side to immediately stop this self-directed political farce, and not go further down the wrong and dangerous path. Should the Canadian side continue to make provocations, China will play along every step of the way until the very end," said Cong.
The question of what the Liberal government knew -- and when it knew -- is still not settled.
On Thursday afternoon, Chong told the House of Commons that Jody Thomas, the prime minister's national security adviser, had contacted him to say CSIS had provided her predecessor's office with a July 2021 intelligence assessment that said his family was being targeted by a Chinese diplomat.
He said Thomas told him that CSIS sent the intelligence to the national security adviser, the Privy Council Office and other relevant government departments.
Trudeau and several key ministers have saidthey only learned about the report from a Globe and Mail article published Monday, which cited a top-secret document and an unnamed security source. The prime minister said Wednesday that he ordered Canada's intelligence agencies to immediately inform MPs of any threats against them, regardless of whether those threats are considered credible.
When asked about Chong's allegations Thursday afternoon, Trudeauoffered only: "No comment."
Chong, speaking to reporters later in the day, added that Thomas told him neither Trudeau nor his top aide, Katie Telford, had received information about the threats.
Trudeau spokeswoman Alison Murphy said in a statement that Thomas told Chong "information from CSIS was not briefed up to the prime minister or his office."
The government has noted that in 2021, CSIS briefed Chong after China publicly said it would sanction him for criticizing Beijing's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province. The agency never told Chong about any threats.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on MPs to vote in favour of a motion that calls on the government to take more aggressive steps, including to expel Chinese diplomats involved in foreign interference attempts.
Meanwhile, CSIS shed more light Thursday on other ways it sees China as attempting to meddle in Canadian affairs.
In its 2022 public report, CSIS noted reports that subnational affiliates of China's Ministry of Public Security had set up three overseas "police stations" in Canada without permission from Ottawa.
"CSIS has observed instances where representatives from various investigatory bodies in (China) have come to Canada, often without notifying local law enforcement agencies, and used threats and intimidation in attempting to force 'fugitive' Chinese Canadians and permanent residents to return."
Foreign interference directed at Canada's democratic institutions and processes, at all levels of government, can be an effective way for a foreign state to achieve its immediate and medium- and long-term strategic objectives, the CSIS report says.
"Foreign states -- again, directly and via proxies -- may seek to influence electoral nomination processes, shape public discourse or influence policy positions of elected officials using covert tactics. The purpose is to advance issues or policies that favour the foreign state, or quell dissent."
The report says these threat actors must be held accountable for their clandestine activities.
"We will also continue to inform national security stakeholders and all Canadians about foreign interference to the fullest extent possible under the CSIS Act, in order to build our national resilience to this pernicious threat," it says.
CSIS reiterates warnings that the Communist government has made plans aiming "to exploit the collaborative, transparent, and open nature of Canada's research and innovation sector in order to serve the PRC's economic, intelligence and military interests."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.
-- With files from David Fraser, Jim Bronskill and Stephanie Taylor.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.
Prince and Princess of Wales take subway on visit to London pub ahead of coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a public appearance Thursday afternoon, with hours to go before the coronation, taking the underground subway system to a pub in central London, where Prince William pulled a pint of beer aptly called ‘Kingmaker.'
Canada
-
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
-
'Canada in my blood': Charles' coronation follows half century of Canadian visits
Last year, while still Prince of Wales, King Charles III opened a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda's capital of Kigali and pitched Canada as an example for the world to follow.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has accelerated mountain snowmelt, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in the province's southern Interior.
-
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
World
-
Top U.S. intelligence official says Sudan conflict 'likely to be protracted'
The conflict between Sudan's military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is "likely to be protracted" because both sides believe they can prevail militarily and have few incentives to negotiate, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday.
-
Drug plant explosion leaves worker missing at destroyed site
A powerful explosion Thursday at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing and prompted U.S. Sen. Edward Markey to demand greater accountability from the troubled facility.
-
Investor buys Caribbean isles once owned by Jeffrey Epstein
A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein and where authorities allege many of the disgraced financier's crimes took place.
-
Swarm of bees delays a Delta flight by three hours
A swarm of bees touched down on a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft Wednesday, delaying a flight from Houston to Atlanta for about three hours.
-
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.
-
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after he was beaten by Memphis police during a January arrest, an autopsy report released Thursday showed.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.
-
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Health
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
WHO fires scientist who led COVID search over sex misconduct
The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
Entertainment
-
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
-
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
-
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
Business
-
BoC can address banking system stress, even as it fights inflation: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is ready to step in if stress in the global banking system affects Canada, but emphasized it won't back off from its inflation fight as it works to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.
-
Small South American country becoming offshore oil giant, while residents 'live on promises'
The list of needs is long in a South American country of 791,000 people that is poised to become the world's fourth-largest offshore oil producer, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway.
-
Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
Shopify Inc. says it will reduce its head count by about 20 per cent and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a supply chain management company.
Lifestyle
-
'Pretty much all' blame for pricey tickets due to one thing, expert says
One expert explains why event-goers have seen such a drastic rise in the price of tickets, and shares his view of where prices are headed in the future.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm
Months after video surfaced of King Charles III's encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.
Sports
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL
The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.
-
Griner using new platform for greater good in return to WNBA
Brittney Griner mostly kept a low profile since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December, but now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, the Mercury star has been front and centre on the court and off it.
Autos
-
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
High gas prices aren't killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.