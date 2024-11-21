Politics

    • Joly says next U.S. ambassador Hoekstra will help advance 'shared priorities'

    Pete Hoekstra appears at a Donald Trump presidential campaign event in Freeland, Mich., May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sancya Pete Hoekstra appears at a Donald Trump presidential campaign event in Freeland, Mich., May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sancya
    Share

    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is welcoming president-elect Donald Trump's pick for the next U.S. ambassador in Ottawa.

    Joly posted on social media that the Canadian government looks forward to working with Pete Hoekstra to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared priorities between the two nations.

    Trump announced on Wednesday that Hoekstra, a former member of Congress for Michigan, will be his next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

    Joly is currently in Washington, D.C. meeting with U.S. senators from both parties to talk trade and security.

    Hoekstra will still have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, but his early nomination is being taken as a good sign among former diplomats.

    In his first term as president, Trump tapped Hoekstra to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Australian who drank tainted alcohol in Laos has died, raising toll to 4

    An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos in what Australia's prime minister on Thursday called every parent's nightmare. An American and two Danish tourists also died, officials said, following reports that several people had been sickened in a Laotian town popular with backpackers.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News