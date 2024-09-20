Politics

    • Joly convenes fellow women foreign ministers to talk harassment, equity in politics

    Joly convenes fellow women foreign ministers to talk harassment, equity in politics Joly convenes fellow women foreign ministers to talk harassment, equity in politics
    Share

    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is convening female foreign ministers from a dozen countries to talk about women's participation in governance and issues like online harassment.

    Joly is co-hosting a two-day meeting in Toronto with her Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, and foreign ministers from countries ranging from Ghana and Indonesia to Nepal and Romania.

    The gathering follows a 2018 meeting in Montreal, as well as informal discussions on the sidelines of various global summits.

    Joly's office says the meetings are aimed at sharing ideas on how countries can promote more gender equity in public life, and how to tackle issues that prevent women from seeking office.

    Those issues include misinformation as well as "online violence" such as the harassment of women in politics.

    Joly is set to speak with reporters this afternoon as the meeting comes to a close.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News