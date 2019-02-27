OTTAWA – Jody Wilson-Raybould is testifying before the House Justice Committee on the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which centres on allegations of political interference in a criminal case.

This is the first time she is speaking publicly since the controversy began unfolding. The allegations she will be responding to are whether or not she felt pressured by senior government officials when she was attorney general to instruct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering giant and pursue a remediation agreement instead.

Wilson-Raybould had asked to be able to “speak my truth,” free from solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidence, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waived in advance of her committee appearance. The waiver he has granted her allows her to speak about conversations and communications she had during her time in her previous portfolio as justice minister and attorney general on this specific SNC-Lavalin case. Yesterday, she registered some concern that the terms of the waiver still constrain her from being able to fully speak to all aspects of the story, such as her resignation from cabinet, which happened after being shuffled into veterans affairs just weeks before the story broke.

