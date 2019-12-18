OTTAWA -- Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has moved out of her Parliament Hill office.

After weeks of wrangling between the former Liberal cabinet minister and the House of Commons administration, Wilson-Raybould tells CTV News that she reached an agreement and has packed up and relocated to another office within the parliamentary precinct.

This agreement to vacate what she called her “average-sized MP office” comes after she called the controversy around the office space she inhabited when she was in cabinet a “distraction.”

Following each election, Parliament Hill offices are allocated based on party standing. Cabinet ministers and members of the party that formed government receive offices first, followed by the Official Opposition, and then the parties that came third, fourth, etc.

As an Independent MP, Wilson-Raybould was last on the list to be allocated an office and was asked to move out of the space she had. As of last week Wilson-Raybould told CTV News that she was working with the House to find a solution.

This development comes on the same day that The Canadian Press announced it was naming Wilson-Raybould the newsmaker of the year for her involvement in the SNC-Lavalin scandal and subsequent reelection as an independent MP.

