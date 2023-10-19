Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working "rapidly" with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Calling it "the destruction of the hospital," Trudeau said Canada is taking the time needed to investigate "carefully" beyond the "preliminary evidence" before reaching any final conclusions.
"We are taking this extremely seriously because of all the intensity with which people are living this horrific loss of life," he said.
Dodging questions about who Canada believes to be responsible, the prime minister restated the line he's been repeating since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7 about the need to always protect civilian lives and always respect international humanitarian law.
His comments come as a trio of prominent Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the prime minister to retract and clarify what he said earlier this week, as in their view it "can only be interpreted as giving credence to the false narrative of the Hamas terror group."
"Canadian elected officials, the media, and other influencers have a responsibility to verify facts before commenting, particularly during times of war," said B'nai Brith, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center in a statement.
After the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, Trudeau was quick to say that the news coming out of Gaza on was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable."
Trudeau was asked in the context of what at the time were reports that an Israeli airstrike was to blame, and he said that bombing a hospital was not legal.
Soon after, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said intelligence indicated Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group distinct from Hamas and considered a terrorist entity by Canada, was responsible for the failed rocket launch. That group then denied the IDF's claim as "a lie and fabrication."
As the conflicting claims surfaced, tensions rose both in the region and among Israeli and Palestinian communities in countries across the world, prompting protests in major cities, including in Ottawa where an antisemitism conference was targeted.
"These false and ill-advised statements have fuelled hateful rhetoric targeting Jews online and on our streets," read the joint statement from Jewish groups. "It is a matter of urgency for the Government of Canada to set the record straight."
Asked about these calls for clarity, and why Canada has not pronounced yet on who is responsible for the hospital blast, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said she understands Canadians want answers, but the government "will make sure to know what exactly happened," first.
Amid a flurry of social media misinformation, during a visit to Israel on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden indicated that based on what he had seen, it appears as if the strike "was done by the other team."
In an interview on CTV's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Wednesday, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus was asked to comment on some of the questions being asked about the intelligence that has led Israel to unequivocally place blame for the bombing elsewhere, given the military force's intelligence challenges at the outset of the war.
He said that while the IDF couldn't prevent Hamas' initial slaughtering of Israeli men, women, and children, it "doesn't mean that we don't have a tremendous intelligence collection machine that is working overtime."
Asked Thursday whether she had seen any Israeli evidence about the explosion, Joly wouldn't say beyond noting the issue is under discussion and "Canada has a right to an answer."
As numerous MPs noted during a special take-note debate on Monday, with now thousands dead on both sides, including six Canadians, and hundreds still seeking federal assistance evacuating the conflict zone, the events of the last 13 days have had deep impacts across the country.
Trudeau said the "horrific situation in the Middle East" is having a "deep, direct personal impact" on families and communities in Canada, but all are in agreement that "the deaths of innocents in that hospital in Gaza never should have happened."
Asked whether he has plans to travel to the region, Trudeau said he's been on several occasions and "we will see what happens next."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Canada issues 'avoid all travel' advisory for Lebanon as fighting intensifies with Israel
Canadians are being urged to avoid all travel to Lebanon in an updated travel advisory as fighting intensifies along the country's border with Israel.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
'Hours, maybe days' left before window closes for hostage release, says negotiator with previous Hamas experience
Gershon Baskin, who helped negotiate the release of a captive Israeli soldier in 2011, tells CTV National News that he believes all options, including paying money, should be considered to save the lives of hostages in Gaza.
As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market
Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.
Canada
-
Fresh fruit and vegetable producers warn proposed plastic reductions could spike grocery prices
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
-
Profits, markups rose as competition weakened over 20 years: Competition Bureau
Profits and markups have increased over the last two decades as the state of competition in Canada has deteriorated, an in-depth analysis from the Competition Bureau finds.
-
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
-
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
-
Sask. human rights commission denounces 'disappointing' school pronoun legislation
The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has come out against proposed legislation that would force schools to alert parents if youth want to be referred to by a different pronoun or name.
World
-
Southern California university mourns loss of four seniors killed in Pacific Coast Highway crash
A Southern California university wrestling with the deaths of four seniors who were struck by a car sought to comfort students and faculty Thursday in a prayer service that recalled the young women as "bright lights with promise and aspirations."
-
New Jersey police capture man accused of shoving woman into moving NYC subway train
A man accused of shoving a woman into the side of a moving New York City subway train was captured in New Jersey on Thursday, police said.
-
'Hours, maybe days' left before window closes for hostage release, says negotiator with previous Hamas experience
Gershon Baskin, who helped negotiate the release of a captive Israeli soldier in 2011, tells CTV National News that he believes all options, including paying money, should be considered to save the lives of hostages in Gaza.
-
At Donald Trump's civil trial, scrutiny shifts to son Eric's 'lofty ideas' for valuing a property
The spotlight at Donald Trump's civil fraud trial turned Thursday to the former president's son Eric, with documents and testimony suggesting the scion envisioned a "lofty" value on a suburban New York golf course where the family business proposed building luxury townhouses.
-
Hundreds told to evacuate in Scotland as Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and floods
Hundreds of people were being evacuated from their homes and schools closed in parts of Scotland on Thursday, as much of northern Europe braced for stormy weather, heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east.
-
Canadian given two months in jail over antisemitic statement projected on Anne Frank House
A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced a man to two months in jail for projecting a message by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam that suggested Frank's diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.
Politics
-
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
-
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Donald Sutherland on Canada Post stamp honour: 'It's the biggest thing to me'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
-
Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful
Will Smith joined Jada Pinkett Smith on stage as she promoted her new memoir in her Baltimore hometown Wednesday night, pledging lifelong support for her just a week after she revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016.
-
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war
The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.
Business
-
Profits, markups rose as competition weakened over 20 years: Competition Bureau
Profits and markups have increased over the last two decades as the state of competition in Canada has deteriorated, an in-depth analysis from the Competition Bureau finds.
-
Nokia plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales and profits plunge in a weak market
Telecom gear maker Nokia said Thursday that it is planning to cut up to 14,000 jobs worldwide, or 16 per cent of its workforce, as part of a push to reduce costs following a plunge in third-quarter sales and profit.
-
This 1980s Domino’s delivery car looks like a spaceship, and you can buy it
The 1985 Domino's Pizza delivery car looks more like it was designed to shoot down invading alien spacecraft than to bring you a hot delicious pepperoni pie. But back in the '80s, Domino's founder Tom Monaghan ordered 10 Tritan A2 cars and customized them with warming ovens in the back to deliver pizzas around Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Domino's is headquartered.
Lifestyle
-
A solution for hoarding? New study reveals how virtual reality could help people declutter
A new study looks at ways virtual reality can be used as a type of therapy to treat people with hoarding disorder.
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
-
Spirit moose spotted with calf in northern Ontario on Friday the 13th
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Sports
-
Djokovic, Swiatek headline United Cup team event in Sydney and Perth ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will headline the new-look United Cup mixed team event in Perth and Sydney from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7 as one of the key warm-up tournaments for the Australian Open.
-
Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia writes memoir with 'behind-the-scenes stories'
Entrepreneur and Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is now an author.
-
Kohli's hundred propels India to victory over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup
Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI hundred to help India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets Thursday for its fourth straight win at the Cricket World Cup.
Autos
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.