Jean Charest won't seek Tory leadership
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 2:50PM EST
Jean Charest speaks during a panel discussion at the Canadian Aerospace Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld)
OTTAWA -- Former Quebec premier Jean Charest has decided not to seek the federal Conservative leadership.
In an interview with Radio-Canada today, he says the odds are stacked against someone from outside the party like he is.
Charest had been testing the waters for a leadership attempt since current Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced his intention to resign.
