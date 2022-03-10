OTTAWA -- Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is to appear in Calgary today to formally launch his campaign for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership.

Charest's bid to lead the Tories means he's re-entering federal politics for the first time in more than 20 years.

Charest, who is 63, was first elected as an MP in 1984 in former prime minister Brian Mulroney's Progressive Conservative government and became a cabinet minister before he was 30.

He went on to lead the Tories for several years until 1998, when he left federal politics to lead the Quebec Liberal party.

Charest served as Quebec's premier from 2003 to 2012 before he was defeated in an election that followed massive student protests.

Pierre Poilievre, a high-profile Ottawa-area MP who was the first to declare his candidacy for the Conservative leadership, has been dismissing Charest as favouring policies like the federal carbon price — something many party members detest.

As Quebec's premier, Charest ushered in a cap-and-trade program.

Charest's campaign says he informed the party president on Wednesday of his intention to enter the race. He is to make the formal announcement at a Calgary brewery Thursday evening.

The Conservatives hold 30 out of 34 seats in Alberta, considered part of the Tory heartland along with neighbouring Saskatchewan, where the party holds every seat.

After his launch Thursday, Charest is to appear at a meet and greet Friday morning before travelling to Vancouver.

Other declared candidates in the Conservative leadership race include rookie Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis and Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber.

Candidates have until April 19 to declare their candidacy and June 3 to submit membership applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022