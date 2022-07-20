Jean Charest presses Conservative party to hold third leadership debate

OTTAWA -

Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pressing the party to decide whether it will hold a third debate for contenders.

Charest's request comes as members of the committee who set the rules of the race are set to meet tonight, when a decision may be made.

The party has already held two official debates in the leadership race, one in English and one in French, but has told campaigns they could be called back to take part in another one in early August.

Party brass have been dealing with the fallout from disqualifying Patrick Brown, but last week emailed party members asking whether they want another debate.

Under party rules it is mandatory for candidates to participate in official party debates and they could be fined for not turning up.

In a tweet today, Charest says almost all campaigns are in favour of having the party host a third debate and adds many of its newest members have also made this request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.