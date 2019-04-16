

Amanda Coletta, CTVNews.ca





Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party has won a majority in Alberta’s provincial election, unseating Rachel Notley and ushering in a return to the centre-right for the province.

Kenney’s victory follows an often heated 28-day-long political slugfest, dominated by name calling and personal attacks, allegations of voter fraud and even a last-minute RCMP search of a UCP candidate’s office.

Cheers erupted and chants of “UCP! UCP! UCP!” rang out at Kenney’s election night headquarters in The Big Four building on the Calgary Stampede grounds when news of his victory flashed on a screen in the room.

Over the course of the campaign, Kenney tapped into the widespread sense of grievance and alienation that has thrived among Albertans who have struggled since global oil prices crashed in 2015, plunging the oil-rich province into a recession from which recovery has been slow. Many Albertans feel that Ottawa and the rest of the country are unsympathetic to their plight.

He also attacked Notley, whose improbable win in 2015 ended 44 years of conservative rule, for failing to get pipelines built and for her “alliance” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“He has run a very hard-edged, but effective campaign,” Charles Bird, a Liberal commentator, told CTV News Channel.

Kenney’s victory is likely to be a major headache for Trudeau, who faces re-election in October.

The former federal minister’s first order of business, he said, would be to repeal the carbon tax and to sue the government over its climate change plan.

Kenney has also promised to hold a referendum in 2021 to remove equalization -- a federal government program where “have” provinces give money to Ottawa to distribute to “have not” provinces -- from the Constitution if progress has not yet been made on the Trans Mountain pipeline extension.

The project, which would allow Alberta to ship diluted bitumen to the coast of British Columbia, and then on to more lucrative markets overseas, has faced opposition from environmentalists, Indigenous groups and the B.C. government. The federal government purchased the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018 and hopes to resume construction once it meets requirements issued by a federal court judge last year, which found that it failed to conduct adequate consultations with Indigenous people.

During the campaign, Kenney promised to set up a “war room” to go after pipeline critics and to file many legal actions.

He has pledged to roll back many of Notley’s environmental measures and threatened to cut off oil and gas shipments to B.C., which he believes is also responsible for obstructing pipeline construction.

It was not entirely smooth sailing for Kenney, who was forced during the campaign to reckon with his 22-year-long record in Canadian politics, which at times has included opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

Protests erupted in major Albertan cities over his promise to allow schools to inform parents if their child is a member of a gay-straight alliance club.

During an appearance on the Charles Adler Tonight radio show, Kenney struggled to answer questions about his record and came under fire for not dropping Mark Smith, a UCP candidate who denounced homosexuality and appeared to compare it to pedophilia, from the party.

A number of UCP candidates stepped down or were forced to apologize after espousing bigoted, white nationalist or homophobic views.

Just last week, Royal Canadian Mounted Police executed a search warrant at the business of a UCP candidate, though it is unclear what prompted the search.

RCMP is looking into whether fake email addresses were linked to the names of real people to boost votes in the 2017 UCP leadership race that Kenney eventually won. The UCP executive director has denied the allegations, saying the “2017 United Conservative party Leadership contest followed the most stringent security protocols of any leadership race conducted in Canada.”

Kenney was elected MP for Calgary-Southwest in 1997 as a member of the Reform Party of Canada. He would go on to hold a number of cabinet positions in Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government, including Minister of Citizenship and Immigration and Minister of National Defence.

Notley’s platform included increased funding for teachers and to build or repair schools, as well as measures to add more long-term beds for senior and to reduce surgery wait times.

She said that her party had done all that it could to get the pipeline built. During her term, she announced production curtailments for Albertan crude and signed a $3.7-billion contract to ship oil by rail to help deal with an oil glut and to get the product to market.

“There was a lot she had to do that was very difficult to do with a tough economy,” Lori Williams, a political science professor at Mount Royal University, told CTV News.

Notley attacked Kenney and his party for its social conservatism and more extremist views, which prompted Kenney to accuse her during a debate of conducting a “drive-by smear campaign” in order to distract voters from realizing that she is “incapable of defending her failed economic record.”

“One really hopes that they will put aside the bitterness that’s come out of this campaign and get down to the interests of Alberta in the longer term,” David Swann, a former Liberal MLA in Alberta, told CTV News.

Nearly 700,000 people cast early ballots, setting a new record, and steady lineups were seen at polling stations across the province.

Those votes, as well as special ballots, will begin to be counted the day after the election.

