

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Treasury Board President Jane Philpott has resigned from the federal cabinet.

In a statement posted to her MP website, Philpott said that the recent events, including SNC-Lavalin, “have shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet.”

Philpott was first elected in 2015 to represent Markham-Stouffville in Ontario and has held three different ministerial portfolios: Health Minister, Indigenous Services Minister, and was then shuffled into the role as Treasury Board President in January.