Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 3:07PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 3:14PM EST
OTTAWA – Treasury Board President Jane Philpott has resigned from the federal cabinet.
In a statement posted to her MP website, Philpott said that the recent events, including SNC-Lavalin, “have shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet.”
Philpott was first elected in 2015 to represent Markham-Stouffville in Ontario and has held three different ministerial portfolios: Health Minister, Indigenous Services Minister, and was then shuffled into the role as Treasury Board President in January.