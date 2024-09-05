Jagmeet Singh to face questions about decision to pull NDP out of deal with Liberals

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will face reporters for the first time today after pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

Singh made the major announcement Wednesday, in a campaign-style video posted online. Appearing in Toronto today at 11:15 EDT, the top New Democrat is set speak “about his vision for Canada” according to a party advisory.

In pulling his party out of the deal, Singh said Trudeau didn’t deserve another chance from Canadians and was “too weak” to fight for the middle class and stop Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s “plans to cut.”

Both Trudeau and Poilievre took reporters’ questions on Wednesday about the major political announcement. The prime minister said he’s “not focused on politics,” while the Official Opposition leader said it’s time for Singh to put his votes where his messaging is and help him bring down the minority Liberals.

It’s expected Singh will be about the timing and rationale of the decision, as well as his intentions when it comes to future confidence votes that could determine when the next federal election is called.

Designed to inject stability in exchange for policy progress when it was inked back in 2022, the two-party pact was set to expire in June 2025, when the House of Commons is to wrap ahead of the next fixed-date election.

But in taking that certainty off the table, the Liberals will once again have to look for political support on a case-by-case basis on key votes, in order to stay in power.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…