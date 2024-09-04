Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that’s helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberals in power.

In a soon-to-be-made announcement posted to social media, Singh says he’s decided to cut ties with the governing party ahead of the fall sitting of Parliament because he thinks the Liberals are “too weak” and “too selfish” to fight for the middle class and stop the Conservatives.

“Today I notified the prime minister that I have ripped up the Supply and Confidence Agreement,” Singh says. “The Liberals have let people down. They don’t deserve another chance from Canadians.”

The two-party pact was first signed in March 2022, and was set to expire in June 2025.

The deal was designed to inject stability into the minority Parliament, with the NDP agreeing to support the Liberals on confidence votes in exchange for progress on longstanding progressive policies.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…