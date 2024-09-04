Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that’s helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberals in power.
In a soon-to-be-made announcement posted to social media, Singh says he’s decided to cut ties with the governing party ahead of the fall sitting of Parliament because he thinks the Liberals are “too weak” and “too selfish” to fight for the middle class and stop the Conservatives.
“Today I notified the prime minister that I have ripped up the Supply and Confidence Agreement,” Singh says. “The Liberals have let people down. They don’t deserve another chance from Canadians.”
The two-party pact was first signed in March 2022, and was set to expire in June 2025.
The deal was designed to inject stability into the minority Parliament, with the NDP agreeing to support the Liberals on confidence votes in exchange for progress on longstanding progressive policies.
This is a breaking news story, more to come…
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
DEVELOPING Vancouver police investigating 'serious incidents' downtown
Vancouver police are stepping up patrols in response to a pair of "serious incidents" in the downtown core Wednesday morning.
Canadian researchers find signs of awareness in comatose patient, study says
Researchers in London, Ont., say they were able to detect awareness in a comatose patient with a brain injury -- a finding that could significantly impact patient care.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
Thunderstorms, air quality warnings: Canada's weather forecast for the week
Canadians are in for a mixed bag of weather as forecasts say warm and cool temperatures will drag across western provinces in the coming days.
Calgary moves goalposts for water usage, residents still push past limits
Crews are still working 24 hours a day to repair issues along Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main and, after consistently pushing past the limit on water use for day, officials moved the mark.
Grenfell Tower was a 'death trap' after failures by U.K. government and industry, inquiry says
A damning report on a deadly London high-rise fire concluded Wednesday that decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned Grenfell Tower into a 'death trap' where 72 people lost their lives.
-
Belarus' president pardons 30 political prisoners
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 30 people Wednesday who were serving prison sentences for 'protest-related crimes,' his press service said. It's the third time in three months that the authoritarian leader has pardoned prisoners.
-
Boko Haram militants on motorcycles attacked a Nigerian village, killing over 100, residents say
At least 100 villagers were killed in northeastern Nigeria when suspected Boko Haram Islamic extremists opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people's homes, residents said Wednesday, the latest killings in Africa's longest struggle with militancy.
-
The U.S. is preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election
The Biden administration is preparing Wednesday to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election, according to three people familiar with the matter.
-
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, resigned Wednesday ahead of an expected reshuffling of government leaders. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.
-
Former Lebanese central bank governor charged with embezzling US$42M in ongoing corruption probe
Lebanon charged its embattled former central bank governor Wednesday with the embezzlement of $42 million, three judicial officials told The Associated Press.
Trudeau should step down to prevent Poilievre election win: LGBTQ2S+ activists
LGBTQ2S+ activists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pledge to remain the Liberal leader through to the next election, despite dwindling public support, is putting them at risk.
-
Ukraine counting on Canada’s support to push allies to allow long-range missiles in Russia: ambassador
Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv says Ukraine hopes Canada will push its allies to give them long-range missiles that can reach deep into Russia.
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
Boeing will fly its empty capsule back to Earth soon. Two NASA astronauts will stay behind
Boeing will attempt to return its problem-plagued capsule from the International Space Station later this week -- with empty seats.
-
Musk's Starlink backtracks and says it will comply with judge's order to block X in Brazil
Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink backtracked Tuesday and said it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice's order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.
-
Scientists build a robot that is part fungus, part machine
A wheeled bot rolls across the floor. A soft-bodied robotic star bends its five legs, moving with an awkward shuffle.
Cummings, Bachman reach settlement over the Guess Who name with former bandmates
A long-running battle over the Guess Who name has come to an end.
-
Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a 'minor stroke' but can still play
Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a 'minor stroke' last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.
-
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin will compete on 'Dancing With the Stars' amid deportation battle
Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, has found her newest venture: 'Dancing With the Stars.'
The century-old Nordstrom department store chain gets a $3.76 billion bid from the Nordstrom family
Members of the Nordstrom family with the help of a Mexican retail group are offering to take the century-old department store private for US$3.76 billion per share cash, months after first expressing interest in a buyout.
-
Nova Scotia has highest shoplifting rates in country, according Statistics Canada
Nova Scotia has the highest shoplifting rate among Canada’s provinces, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
OPINION Opinion: I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
-
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
-
Swimmer known as the The Shark is trying again to cross Lake Michigan
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
'You're crazy!': Sprinter fails to qualify for 100m final, but proposes to girlfriend in front of 40,000 people
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola may have failed to qualify for the final of the T63 100 metres, but the Italian secured a 'yes' from his ecstatic girlfriend after proposing to her in the stands of the Stade de France after the race.
-
B.C.'s Greg Stewart repeats as Paralympic Games shot put champion
Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.
-
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
-
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Veteran BC United legislator Mike Bernier to run as independent in fall election
Veteran British Columbia legislator Mike Bernier will run in the fall provincial election as an independent instead of joining several former BC United candidates in running under the B.C. Conservatives banner.
-
B.C. man jailed 10 months after pleading guilty to child porn charge
A man from New Westminster, B.C., has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography possession.
OC Transpo looking at 5 scenarios to address potential deficit as mayor calls for $140 million in funding
OC Transpo is looking at five scenarios to address a potential $130 million to $150 million deficit a year over the next five years, if the federal and provincial governments to not provide new funding to support the transit service.
-
Man accused of grabbing teen in Orleans facing additional charges related to other incidents
An Ottawa man already facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl in Orléans last week will face more charges, including of sexual assault, related to three additional incidents.
Milliard wants 'profession of faith to Quebec' from PLQ leadership candidates
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidates who will be leaving their federal posts in the hopes of succeeding Dominique Anglade will have to make a 'profession of faith to Quebec,' believes prospect Charles Milliard.
-
Canadiens' Caufield to now wear No. 13 to honour Gaudreau
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Cole Caufield will wear jersey No. 13 in honour of his friend and fellow hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away on Aug. 29.
-
'Explosion' in Dorval leads police to business in flames
A business in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, was the target of a suspected arson attack.
'He is out to kill': Mother of teen injured in St. Albert drive-by shooting describes incident
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
-
N.S. Health introducing new technology expected to help clinicians serve patients faster
New technology being introduced in Nova Scotia’s health-care system is expected to make it easier for residents to search for health information.
-
Five things to know heading into the fall season for the Maritimes
The Maritime provinces prepare to transition from summer to fall.
Manitoba looking to add GPS trackers to garbage trucks
The Manitoba government is looking at increased monitoring and surveillance of garbage trucks and landfills.
-
Winnipeg Police Chief officially retires
After nearly four decades with the Winnipeg Police Service, Chief Danny Smyth is retiring.
Sask. NDP promise to 'swing for the fences' for education with $2B funding announcement
The Saskatchewan NDP continues to roll out their pre-election campaign platform and on Tuesday leader Carla Beck promised an extra $2 billion for education.
-
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
More parents scrambling to sort out child care due to OneList mistake
More families are reporting issues with the registration program for extended before and after school child care in Waterloo Region.
-
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital following 4-vehicle collision in North Dumfries
On Tuesday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving four vehicles, including a transport truck, on Cedar Creek Road east of Edworthy Side Road around 12:45 p.m.
Sask. man dead after crash on Highway 16
A crash on Highway 16 in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.
Car crash closes Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury
Sudbury police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
-
London, Ont. researchers develop tool to detect consciousness in ICU
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University have developed a new tool at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to detect consciousness in patients who have suffered a severe brain injury.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer
A 59-year-old St. Thomas resident has been arrested following an incident with police officers.
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
-
Ont. man plans to pay off his mortgage with 1st big lottery win
Jeffrey McInnes plans to pay off his mortgage and get some home renovations done with his first big lottery win.
-
Police appeal for witnesses to serious Innisfil e-bike collision
Police in Innisfil are appealing for witnesses to a serious e-bike collision that left the rider with serious injuries.
Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.
-
Highway 401 crash investigation leads to drug trafficking charges
OPP officers have charged man with drug trafficking offenses following a single-vehicle collision investigation on Highway 401.
B.C. police seek witnesses after man killed, another injured in crash
Mounties in northern British Columbia are looking for witnesses after a 35-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash last week.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
Lethbridge police lay charges in grandparent scam that allegedly used AI to trick victims
Lethbridge police have laid charges against two people in connection with a recent grandparent scheme that allegedly utilized artificial intelligence (AI).
-
Brooks man caught driving 140 km/h on Mayor Magrath Drive
Lethbridge police say a 25-year-old man from Brooks was caught driving dangerously at more than twice the posted speed limit on the weekend.
-
‘It’s really good to be back’: First day of school in Lethbridge
It was busy outside St. Patrick Fine Arts School in Lethbridge on Tuesday morning.
Algoma OPP say impaired driver struck tree, beer cans were strewn around vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police say they found beer cans strewn on the road after hearing reports that a pickup truck hit a tree in Hilton Beach on St. Joseph Island.
-
$106K prize attracting international teams to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., curling tournament
It is only the second annual fall classic curling tournament in Sault Ste. Marie, but the number of teams and amount of the prize purse has grown exponentially.
-
Funding will boost housing construction in the Sault
Hundreds of new housing units will soon come to Sault Ste. Marie thanks to recent funding from the provincial government.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.