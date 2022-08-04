Jagmeet Singh calls on Trudeau to address staffing shortages, ER closures
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to address staffing shortages in Canada’s health-care system by streamlining the process to hire more internationally trained workers, and hiring more long-term care workers while increasing their salaries.
Singh issued the call at a press conference with Ontario Nurses’ Association President Cathryn Hoy on Thursday. His message to the federal government comes as several emergency rooms across the country have announced temporary closures and reduced services due to lack of staffing, while nurses leave the industry in droves.
“That’s what we’re putting to the prime minister: invest in the solutions, show up and be a leader,” Singh said. “It’s not enough to say this is a provincial matter and then wash your hands of it, and the federal government has a role to play.”
Singh said he wants to see the Liberal government work with the provinces and territories to accelerate the process for internationally trained health-care workers to get their credentials recognized.
Management of health-care systems and delivery of care is largely provincial and territorial jurisdiction. Hoy and the heads of various nursing unions say while it’s important to recruit new workers, the problem is retaining them, especially because of poor working conditions, in some cases caused by provincial policies.
Hoy said Premier Doug Ford’s policies in Ontario, for example, have driven nurses to other careers and early retirement, and the province has turned to private health-care providers to address the backlogs.
“All levels of government have a responsibility to ensure that Canadians have access to high quality public health care,” Hoy said.
“Your paycheck should never determine whether you have the right to care, or to be quite blunt, whether you have the right to live or die,” she also said.
She said she wants to see the federal government put in place a national health-care workforce body “to help coordinate a fulsome plan,” to prevent provinces from poaching staff from each other, and address other gaps and in the system.
health-care workers across the country have been sounding the alarm that the system was in crisis for months.
Meanwhile a new study by The Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) states the staffing shortages are causing patient care to be “critically compromised.”
“I believe these findings will shock the public — close to 7 in 10 nurses are seeing patients’ health being put at risk because adequate time, resources and staffing levels are simply not available,” said Dianne Martin, chief executive officer of WeRPN, in a press release about the study. “Alarmingly, this is now being normalized.”
According to the study, nearly 80 per cent of nurses report having reached a “breaking point” in relation to their job, while the number of nurses surveyed who said they have “never been prouder to be a nurse,” went from 67 per cent in 2020, to 36 per cent in May 2022, and nearly half of surveyed nurses say they’re considering leaving the profession.
Nurses in Ontario especially have been speaking out against the resounding negative impacts of the province’s Bill 124, which caps their annual salary increases at 1 per cent.
“They have given it all, and what they have received is Bill 124 in Ontario,” Doris Grinspun, head of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, said on CFRA Thursday. “That’s why they’re leaving Ontario.”
She added many nurses sacrificed their vacations, their time off, and time with their family, in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nurses are exhausted. They are exhausted,” Grinspun said.
In January, Ontario Premier Doug Ford received harsh criticism from health-care workers for announcing he would add hospital beds to meet the needs of patients, without saying how he would staff them.
He’s asking for more federal funding to help hire workers, as is B.C. Premier John Horgan, who said Wednesday the only solution to the national problem of staffing shortages is more money from the federal government.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
