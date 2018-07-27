Jacques Corriveau, 'central figure' in sponsorship scandal, is dead at 85
Jacques Corriveau arrives at the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, January 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 1:37PM EDT
MONTREAL - Ex-federal Liberal party organizer Jacques Corriveau, who was eventually convicted after being described by a judge as a central figure in the sponsorship scandal, has died at the age of 85.
His lawyer Gerald Souliere said today Corriveau died June 23 and that his funeral was held July 14.
A jury found Corriveau guilty in 2016 of fraud against the government, forgery and laundering the proceeds of crime in connection with the sponsorship scandal.
He was handed a four-year prison term in January 2017 and fined $1.4 million.
Corriveau was freed pending an appeal.
The sponsorship program was created after the 1995 sovereignty referendum to boost the federal government's presence in Quebec.