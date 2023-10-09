'It will get worse before it gets better': Melanie Joly on Israel conflict; says reports suggest 3 Canadians missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before any improvement is seen, Canada's foreign affairs minister told CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos on Monday.
Speaking to CTV's Power Play, Melanie Joly said that she has been in contact with her counterparts in Israel, the Gaza Strip and neighbouring countries searching for a way to de-escalate the volatile situation, which has already killed nearly 1,600 people on both sides.
"We've received reports of one Canadian dead and also three missing, so that's information I can provide you at this point," Joly said. "And of course, my thoughts and my heart is with those who are affected by this multi-front terrorist attack against the Israeli people."
Joly said that they are in contact with the families involved.
On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada says it was aware of reports that one Canadian had died and two were missing.
Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel on Saturday, striking numerous Israeli towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, as well as a music festival, killing hundreds in the process.
In the days since, Israel has responded by increasing its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and sealing it off from food, fuel and other supplies.
According to media reports and local authorities, around 900 people have been killed in Israel and more than 680 people have been killed in Gaza, with thousands wounded on both sides. Hamas and other militants in Gaza say they have taken more than 130 soldiers and civilians from inside Israel as hostages.
Although Canada is focused on de-escalation, it's not going to be easy, Joly said.
"It will get worse before it gets better, we know that," she said. "And that was clear also through my conversations with my Israeli counterpart. And that is why we stand by the right for Israel to defend itself according to international law. But that's why also, in this context, civilian lives must be protected. That's really important."
Joly confirmed that the embassies in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are both open for Canadians who are stranded and searching for aid.
"The team has been working since the beginning of this terrorist attack by Hamas — which of course we condemn — since Saturday," she said. "At this point, what I can tell you is there's 2,500 Canadians who've registered with the embassy in Israel, 500 … that have registered in Gaza and the West Bank, 800 calls have been received and responded (to) by the team."
In order to address the increased demand for embassy aid, Joly said they have added more staff in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan, as well.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It will get worse before it gets better': Melanie Joly on Israel conflict; says reports suggest 3 Canadians missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal man who was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel is being hailed as a hero by his grieving family and his community.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260
The open-air Tribe of Nova music festival will go down in Israeli history as the worst civilian massacre in the country's history, with at least 260 dead and a still undetermined number taken hostage.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has 'only started.'
Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate
Hollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months, while actors remain in negotiations to find a way out of their own strike.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
Canada
-
Calls for more oversight: 'The only people who know what's going on in provincial jails are the inmates'
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
-
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal man who was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel is being hailed as a hero by his grieving family and his community.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
-
Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
World
-
How third-party and independent U.S. candidates could threaten Democrats and Republicans in 2024
While the politics are murky, the fresh frenzy of outsider candidates threatens to weaken both major parties as U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump tighten their grip on their party's presidential nominations.
-
Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
Major airlines have suspended flights in and out of Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas.
-
An independent inquiry opens into the alleged unlawful killings by U.K. special forces in Afghanistan
An independent inquiry opened Monday to examine claims that British special forces murdered dozens of Afghan men during counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan a decade ago, as well as allegations that authorities subsequently covered up the alleged illegal activity or failed to investigate it properly.
-
European Union reverses earlier announcement that it was suspending development aid to Palestinians
The European Union late Monday reversed an earlier announcement by an EU commissioner that the bloc was 'immediately' suspending development aid for Palestinian authorities and instead said it would urgently review such assistance in the wake of the attacks on Israel by Hamas to make sure no money was misused.
-
Guatemala's attorney general asks authorities to act against pro-democracy protests
Guatemala's attorney general on Monday called for the government to act against largely peaceful protesters, who have taken to the streets for weeks demanding her resignation for what they say are clear attempts to undermine their nation's democracy.
-
Leading Polish candidates meet for debate on state TV six days before a national election
Poland's opposition leader Donald Tusk on Monday told viewers of state TV that he is a regular person, just like them, as he sparred with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an energized debate in which each tried to sway undecided voters, six days before a crucial parliamentary election.
Politics
-
'It will get worse before it gets better': Melanie Joly on Israel conflict; says reports suggest 3 Canadians missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
France ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights: Canada, Quebec can counter Russia-led regression
France's ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights says Russia is helping sow a global backlash against gender and sexual minorities, and argues francophone countries should work together to counter growing polarization.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
What does the science say about the grass VS. turf debate in sports?
Which playing surface is safer for athletes: natural grass or artificial turf? The question is important not just in football, but also for soccer, recreational sports and high school and college athletics -- anywhere athletes make sudden shifts in direction that can twist joints and tear ligaments.
-
Gates Foundation funding US$40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming years
A US$40 million investment will help several African manufacturers produce new messenger RNA vaccines on the continent where people were last in line to receive jabs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
These books are being used to train AI. No one told the authors
Almost 200,000 books are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by some of the biggest companies in technology. The problem? No one told the authors.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate
Hollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months, while actors remain in negotiations to find a way out of their own strike.
-
Michael Chiarello, Food Network chef, dead at 61
Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on 'Top Chef,' has died. He was 61.
-
Bob Odenkirk used to make up zany poems. He and his daughter Erin have turned them into a kids' book
Bob Odenkirk has known he wanted to immortalize the playful poems he created with his kids since they were first scribbled down years ago.
Business
-
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
-
Is Mar-a-Lago worth US$1 billion? Trump's winter home valuations are at the core of his fraud trial
How much is Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago worth? That's been a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property's value when he said it's worth at least US$420 million and perhaps US$1.5 billion.
-
Oil prices climb, stocks slip as violence in Middle East rattles markets
Oil prices are climbing, and stocks are slipping as violence in the Middle East injects more unease into financial markets worldwide. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower early Monday in its first trading since Hamas launched a surprise attack over the weekend against Israel, which then formally declared war.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
-
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Sports
-
Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win
Saudi Arabia formally informed FIFA of its wish to host the men's World Cup in 2034 on Monday in a bidding contest that increasingly looks designed for the kingdom to win.
-
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028
Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who will bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.
-
No rest for F1 champion Max Verstappen with 14th victory of season at Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen followed up his third Formula One title with yet another race win Sunday as he eased to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix and lapped his teammate Sergio Perez in the process.
Autos
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.