'It will get worse before it gets better': Melanie Joly on Israel conflict; says reports suggest 3 Canadians missing

The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before any improvement is seen, Canada's foreign affairs minister told CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos on Monday.

Speaking to CTV's Power Play, Melanie Joly said that she has been in contact with her counterparts in Israel, the Gaza Strip and neighbouring countries searching for a way to de-escalate the volatile situation, which has already killed nearly 1,600 people on both sides.

"We've received reports of one Canadian dead and also three missing, so that's information I can provide you at this point," Joly said. "And of course, my thoughts and my heart is with those who are affected by this multi-front terrorist attack against the Israeli people."

Joly said that they are in contact with the families involved.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada says it was aware of reports that one Canadian had died and two were missing.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel on Saturday, striking numerous Israeli towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, as well as a music festival, killing hundreds in the process.

In the days since, Israel has responded by increasing its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and sealing it off from food, fuel and other supplies.

According to media reports and local authorities, around 900 people have been killed in Israel and more than 680 people have been killed in Gaza, with thousands wounded on both sides. Hamas and other militants in Gaza say they have taken more than 130 soldiers and civilians from inside Israel as hostages.

Although Canada is focused on de-escalation, it's not going to be easy, Joly said.

"It will get worse before it gets better, we know that," she said. "And that was clear also through my conversations with my Israeli counterpart. And that is why we stand by the right for Israel to defend itself according to international law. But that's why also, in this context, civilian lives must be protected. That's really important."

Joly confirmed that the embassies in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are both open for Canadians who are stranded and searching for aid.

"The team has been working since the beginning of this terrorist attack by Hamas — which of course we condemn — since Saturday," she said. "At this point, what I can tell you is there's 2,500 Canadians who've registered with the embassy in Israel, 500 … that have registered in Gaza and the West Bank, 800 calls have been received and responded (to) by the team."

In order to address the increased demand for embassy aid, Joly said they have added more staff in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan, as well.