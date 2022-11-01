'It was a power struggle': What trucker and convoy organizer Chris Barber told the Emergencies Act inquiry

A new chapter of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings began on Tuesday, as the national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from "Freedom Convoy" protest organizers.

The first organizer to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, who got vaccinated as a result of the federal COVID-19 cross-border vaccine mandate, and soon after became one of the original convoy organizers.

After spending weeks protesting in the nation's capital, on Feb. 17 Barber had his bank accounts frozen and was arrested on several charges. He is expected to go to trial in Sept. 2023, though as he said on Tuesday: "As far as I know we were doing everything within the law."

From describing how he felt there was a "power struggle" between various factions of protesters, to the role TikTok played in sparking the cross-Canada convoys, and a concession that the horn honking annoyed him, here's some key moments from his testimony on Tuesday.

'COMPLETELY ORGANIC'

Asked to walk the commission through how exactly the "Freedom Convoy" came together in a "slow roll" or convoy of transport trucks to travel across Canada to Ottawa, Barber said it was "completely organic."

"Everything just literally fell right into place... I believe it was about two weeks from the time we started talking about it, to the time we actually left. It was extremely fast," he said.

Asked who was leading the organizing, Barber said there wasn't one leader. Though he named Brigitte Belton, Tamara Lich, Pat King, and Canada Unity's James Bauder as being involved from the outset.

"It was a group of organizers… We had people in every province step up, we had helpers in every province. It was all, everyone just came together."

Barber, who was part of the Western convoy, later testified how the truckers, coming from different directions, used radios to co-ordinate as they converged on the capital. "Everything was well orchestrated."

'IT WAS A POWER STRUGGLE'

However, this "organic" coming together seemed to experience some strain as the protests grew, Barber testified.

Barber told the commission that he knew that some participants had come to Ottawa seeking more than the end of COVID-19 mandates, and these competing agendas appeared to cause some friction.

Barber testified that, while the "core group of actual truckers" stayed together, other organizations set up camp and it became a struggle for control.

"It was a power struggle a lot of the time," Barber said. He cited the "Taking Back our Freedoms" and "Canada Unity" factions as examples.

Canada Unity was a group led by Bauder, who Barber said was involved from the outset, and tried to advance a "memorandum of understanding" (MOU) to have the Senate and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon join them in forming a committee to order the revocation of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. Such a suggestion is not feasible under current democratic processes.

As the protests waged on and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to meet with demonstrators, the MOU evolved, seeing some suggest they try to form a coalition with opposition parties and the involvement of Simon, to unseat the government.

Asked what his issue with Canada Unity was, Barber said he didn't like their MOU, although he also testified he's never read it and has no plans to. Asked whether he had concerns that it advocated for an undemocratic change of power in Canada, Barber said he "heard rumours on both sides."

During the protests, Barber and other protesters made efforts to distance themselves from Canada Unity as a result of the attention it was getting. After collecting 320,000 signatures, Canada Unity withdrew the MOU, saying it “does not reflect the spirit and intent of the Freedom Convoy.”

And, after attention was put on King's suggestion that the protests would end "with bullets," the commission heard that Barber was involved in discussions about whether King should be sent home.

However, testimony indicated that Barber had concerns about the trucks King brought with him if he was to be asked to leave.

“Was the concern that if Mr. King was sent home or asked to not participate, that his supporters would also stop participating?" a commission laywer asked.

"It would have been a good guess, yes," Barber responded.

Ultimately, Barber said that he gave King the benefit of the doubt when it came to the media attention he was getting, acknowledging that at one point he texted Lich that Barber had "skeletons in the closet, too." This he said, was in reference to his online behaviour.

TROLLING AND THE ROLE OF TIKTOK

Barber told the commission that he has "been an internet troll for many years," and that it was common for him to be juggling multiple accounts because he would "constantly become banned for posting inappropriate things or things that went against community standards."

However, Barber testified that he seemed to use the convoy to "grow," and that coming to Ottawa changed his perspective. "It was such a diverse crowd of people… It changed me."

During his testimony, Barber was asked about the role that social media played in how he got involved in the protests and later used his platform to promote it.

He testified that he first got involved after being approached by Belton, over TikTok, in early January.

"Communication started from there," he said, describing how pre-convoy he was already using the app to post "very angry" content about COVID-19 restrictions.

Barber also testified that, as he continued to use his TikTok account through the protests to communicate both with fellow protesters and to broadcast more widely the scene in Ottawa, his following grew from an estimated 30,000 to 170,000.

Describing the scene as "chaos," Barber said "the only thing" he could do was put videos out asking for order because they didn’t come to disrupt the city.

However, Barber’s self-described efforts to corral the protesters was contradicted when it came to talking about the horn honking.

HORN HONKING 'ANNOYED ME'

Barber was also asked Tuesday, whether he felt the incessant horn honking was a form of peaceful protest.

Here's what he said:

"I considered the horn honking to be a form of excitement, more than peaceful protest. I'll be the first to admit the horns annoyed me. I did everything in my power to try and get the horns to stop. I've put out multiple videos on a regular basis saying 'stop,' especially after the court order came in," he said.

A convoy lawyer then played one of Barber's TikTok videos that shows him laughing as truck horns are blaring in the background.