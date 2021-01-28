It's time for a First Nations person to be governor general: Bellegarde
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette walks in the chamber after greeting Senators before delivering the Speech from the Throne, at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share:
OTTAWA -- Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says it's time for Canada to have a First Nations governor general now that Julie Payette has resigned from the role.
The national chief of the political advocacy organization says having a First Nations person as governor general would send a strong message to young people who would see themselves reflected at the highest levels in Canada.
He also says having more First Nations people at all levels of government -- and on the Supreme Court -- would reflect the diversity of Canada and be a move toward reconciliation.
Bellegarde, who is not seeking re-election as national chief next summer, says he has not been formally approached by "any person in decision-making authority" regarding the job.
Michele Audette, who was a commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, says appointing an Indigenous person as governor general would be a "historic" move.
She also says that whoever ends up being named, no matter their background, must acknowledge Canada's colonial history.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship