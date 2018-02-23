NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh appears to have tied the knot with fiancée Gurkiran Kaur, according to a post on his Twitter account.

“It’s official!” Singh tweeted Friday morning. The tweet included a photo of Singh, 38, and Kaur, 27, sitting together on the floor of what appears to be a Sikh temple, with many others sitting around them. The two are dressed in formal wedding attire. Kaur’s hands are decorated in bridal henna, while Singh has a ceremonial dagger, called a kirpan, in his lap.

The two previously announced that their marriage would be a two-part affair, with a wedding ceremony held in Brampton, Ont. on Feb. 4, followed by a private ceremony in Mexico on Feb. 19. https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-ndp-leader-singh-to-tie-the-knot-in-brampton-mexico-ceremonies-1.3778154

The wedding announcement marks the end of a whirlwind public courtship for the couple. They posted photos taken at a “special occasion” on social media last December, prompting many to congratulate them on their engagement – which they denied. The event was described by some as a pre-engagement ceremony called a Rokka, which indicates that the two are effectively off the marriage market and where the two meet each other’s families. Singh’s press secretary called the event a “celebration of the families meeting for the first time officially.”

They announced their official engagement a month later, on Jan. 16. “She said yes,” Singh tweeted, along with a ring emoji and photos of him getting down on one knee in front of Kaur.