    • Israel ground offensive in Gaza 'pretty close,' Netanyahu adviser says

    An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground offensive in Gaza is "pretty close" to unfolding, after a decision was taken to "hit back and hit back hard," according to a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    "Canadians need to understand that this is not just another round of fighting between Israel and Hamas," said Mark Regev, in an interview on CTV's Question Period with Vassy Kapelos.

    "As you know, since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip some 16 years ago, there have been like four or five rounds of fighting. You know, they fired rockets into us, we hit them back, and then there was a ceasefire. But, we're in a different place today," he said.

    "Following the Oct. 7 massacre, Israel says enough is enough. The sort of wanton brutality that we saw on Saturday a week ago, is something no society can tolerate. And there has been a decision taken to hit back and hit back hard."

    Last weekend, Hamas militants attacked Israel and took hostages, leading to a barrage of retaliatory air strikes in Gaza. Thousands of people have been killed, injured, and displaced as a result of the ongoing war. So far, five Canadians have been confirmed dead, while three remain missing.

    Regev said Israel didn't want this war and said it was forced upon them, "but we will end it on our terms."

    As Israeli military forces prepare for an expected imminent ground invasion, millions of Palestinian civilians are being ordered to find a way out. Last week, the United Nations warned that Israel was violating international humanitarian law by blocking access to essential supplies such as water and power.

    The former Israeli diplomat vowed that when the war is over, Hamas' "military machine and their political structure," will have been "dismantled."

    "They will never be able to do again, what they did to our people… a week ago."

    In the interview, Regev also speaks about why Israel had "no choice" but to go into Gaza, why he thinks the international community has to remain "unequivocal" in calling for Hamas to release all the hostages, and speaks to the intelligence "failure" and criticism on the speed of the IDF response.

    You can watch the interview in the video at the top of this article. 

