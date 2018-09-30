Is today the day? Meetings in Ottawa and Washington as NAFTA deadline looms
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 11:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 30, 2018 11:53AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The fall finale to Canada's long-running NAFTA drama may -- or may not -- finally be at hand.
Despite encouraging signs, it's still far from clear whether the federal government will end the day as part of a trilateral free trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico on the eve of a key congressional deadline.
In Ottawa, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Ambassador David MacNaughton have been taking part in an aggressive, long-distance, last-minute push to get a deal done over the weekend.
Even Justin Trudeau has been reportedly pulled into the fray: on what's usually a personal day for the prime minister, his itinerary says he'll spend today in "private meetings."
And Hassan Yussuff, the head of the Canadian Labour Congress and a member of the government's NAFTA advisory council, was summoned to Washington for a briefing this morning.
Canada has been insisting on preserving the Chapter 19 dispute-resolution mechanism and securing protection from U.S. President Donald Trump's penchant for punishing tariffs on imports like steel, aluminum and autos.
Senior source says re NAFTA: “Work continues. We started at 7am this morning with the Americans. Decent chance we will get there today but we’re not there yet. It’s also definitely possible we won’t get there today.” So. Toss up. More on @CTVQP. #cdnpoli— Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) September 30, 2018