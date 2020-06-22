Ottawa says Iran's foreign minister has committed to sending the flight recorders from the civilian airliner it shot down in January to be analyzed in France without delay.

The federal government says Iranian Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif made the promise during a conversation today with Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne.

A readout of the telephone call says Champagne underscored the need for a comprehensive, transparent investigation of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

There were 176 people killed -- including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents -- when the Iranian military shot down the plane shortly after takeoff from the Tehran on Jan. 8.

Iran has since been accused of refusing to co-operate with efforts to investigate the crash and hold those responsible to account, including by initially refusing to hand over the plane's black boxes and then not delivering on a promise to do so.

The readout says Zarif also said Iran would enter into negotiations around compensating the families of those who were killed when the plane was shot down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.