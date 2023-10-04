Investigator was 'totally shocked' to see sensitive records sent to criminal suspect

OTTAWA -

A retired RCMP investigator says he was "totally shocked" to discover someone had sent sensitive intelligence documents to a criminal suspect.

Former RCMP staff sergeant Guy Belley is testifying in Ontario Superior Court today in the trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, who is charged with violating Canada's secrets law.

Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence director, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Belley is answering the Crown's questions about the origins of the case and how he was tasked in 2018 with analyzing the contents of a laptop computer owned by Vincent Ramos, who had been arrested in the U.S.

Belley says he found an email to Ramos from an unknown sender with portions of 10 documents, including mention of material from Canada's anti-money laundering agency.

The Crown says the RCMP would later uncover evidence that would lead officials to conclude that Ortis had communicated secrets to Ramos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.