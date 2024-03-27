Interference inquiry must walk very fine line on secrecy, transparency: commissioner
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference emphasized Wednesday that the need for secrecy about the sensitive subject has not hindered her work to date.
Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue cautioned, however, that the inquiry must walk a very fine line in balancing confidentiality and the desire for transparency.
Hogue's remarks came as the commission began two weeks of hearings into foreign meddling allegations and how the federal government responded to them.
The hearings will focus on possible interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.
The inquiry expects to hear from dozens of people, including diaspora community members, political party representatives and federal election officials.
The inquiry held an initial set of hearings in late January and early February to solicit ideas on how to publicly disclose as much information as possible.
Even so, Hogue said recently she had agreed to a federal request to present some evidence in the absence of other participants and the public.
In her remarks Wednesday, Hogue stressed that confidentiality related to national security issues has in no way impaired her ability to search for the truth.
The commission has had access to a large number of classified documents in their entirety, meaning they were not redacted to protect national security, Hogue said.
"In fact, confidentiality imperatives have so far not prevented us from doing the work we have been tasked to do," she said.
"But they do pose real difficulties as I endeavour to keep the process transparent and open. The commission must walk a very fine line in its work."
People often react with suspicion when secrecy shields information held by the government, Hogue said in French. "Yet it is undeniable that there is a strong public interest in maintaining at least some forms of government secrecy."
The initial hearings showed that withholding certain types of information may be essential for Canada to conduct activities vital to national security and international commitments, Hogue added.
The preliminary hearings also revealed this is particularly true in the area of foreign interference, since "sophisticated foreign state actors" may be engaged in collecting information about Canada and its citizens, she said.
"In this context, information that could reveal the sources of intelligence, methods of collection or the targets of investigations is particularly sensitive," Hogue said.
"The disclosure of such information to hostile actors could cause serious harm, both to Canadian citizens and to Canada as a whole."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
B.C. woman's DNA test reveals her best friend of two decades is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 6 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
Regular exercise is associated with less insomnia, study shows
Tired from a restless night spent awake? One of the most helpful things to do might be to get some exercise, according to a new study.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Ukrainians on temporary visas struggle to make ends meet as asylum claims rise in Canada
After Russian President Vladmir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Alex Mokretskyi fled Kyiv with wife, infant son and mother-in-law.
Here's what we know about the allegations against Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara
Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new US$700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky -- and shocking -- as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday.
Canada
-
Animal rights groups seek review of Ontario's new hunting dog law
Two animal rights organizations have requested a review of a new Ontario law that expands a licensing regime that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
-
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
-
RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Statistics Canada says population growth rate in 2023 was highest since 1957
Statistics Canada says the country posted its highest annual population growth rate in more than six decades last year.
-
A tiny critter who could: Illusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
-
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
World
-
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell, 6 workers are feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
-
Princess Kate media frenzy: Royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
A media frenzy was born on Feb. 27, when the hashtag .WhereIsKate exploded online with speculation about the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales. It opened a rabbit hole of amateur detective work, memes, bizarre theories and jokes.
-
When will Trump pay his US$175 million appeals bond? Here's what's next in his civil fraud case
Former U.S. president Donald Trump got a break this week when an appeals court cut down the amount of money he needs to put up to pause collection while he appeals a US$454 million-plus judgment in his New York civil fraud case.
-
A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 5 people
At least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland came off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.
-
7 Lebanese and an Israeli killed in an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border
An Israeli airstrike on a paramedics centre linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group in south Lebanon killed seven of its members early Wednesday and triggered a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed one person in northern Israel, officials said.
-
Hunter Biden's tax case heads to a California courtroom as his defence seeks to have it tossed out
Attorneys for Hunter Biden are expected in court Wednesday in Los Angeles, where he is accused in what prosecutors call a four-year scheme to avoid paying US$1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.
Politics
-
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
-
Interference inquiry must walk very fine line on secrecy, transparency: commissioner
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference emphasized Wednesday that the need for secrecy about the sensitive subject has not hindered her work to date.
-
RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
Health
-
Regular exercise is associated with less insomnia, study shows
Tired from a restless night spent awake? One of the most helpful things to do might be to get some exercise, according to a new study.
-
More Enoki mushrooms recalled due to listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Tuesday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
-
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAID after Calgary judge sets aside injunction
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying, after being approved by two doctors.
Sci-Tech
-
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
How to 3D-print a school in a war zone
The NGO behind a new school building in Lviv, Ukraine, believes 3D printing could help reconstruct some of the thousands of buildings destroyed by Russian bombardment.
-
Ancient giant dolphin discovered in the Amazon
Picture a dolphin. Now imagine one that's twice the size of a person.
Entertainment
-
Eva Mendes opens up about her acting hiatus after having kids with Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer says raids of the rapper's homes were 'excessive' use of 'military force'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer said Tuesday that the searches of his Los Angeles and Miami properties by federal authorities in a sex-trafficking investigation were 'a gross use of military-level force' and that Combs is 'innocent and will continue to fight' to clear his name.
-
analysis
analysis NBC cuts ties with Ronna McDaniel after extraordinary pressure, but its problems aren't over
Only 80 hours elapsed between NBC News announcing Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor and the network ousting her from that very role. But for the leadership at NBC Universal News Group, those were 80 painful hours, according to a CNN analysis.
Business
-
Housing starts stable in 2023, but demand still outpaces growing supply of apartments
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says construction of new homes in Canada's six largest cities remained stable at near all-time high levels last year, driven by a surge of new apartments -- despite demand still outpacing supply for rental housing.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Reports suggest BMO received far more customer complaints in 2023 than other Canadian banks
According to the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) 2023 annual report, there was a 248 per cent increase in the number of opened banking cases in 2023 compared to 2022.
Lifestyle
-
'It's like staring at demons': Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
Smoking may lead to more belly fat, a new study suggests. Here's why that's concerning
A new study found that smoking can cause an increase in a type of body fat that's linked to serious disease.
Sports
-
Schroder leads Nets past Raptors 96-88; Toronto backup investigated by NBA
Dennis Schroder's return to Toronto was supposed to be his chance to get a measure of revenge against his former teammates but his comeback was overshadowed by off-court issues affecting the Raptors.
-
Blue Jays relievers Romano, Swanson likely to start season on IL
Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are expected to begin the season on the injured list in a significant blow to the back end of the team's bullpen.
-
Vancouver Canucks kept from clinching playoff spot after loss to L.A. Kings
The Vancouver Canucks will have to wait to officially clinch a post-season berth after dropping a 3-2 decision to the L.A. Kings in a playoff-type game Monday.
Autos
-
Toronto police to release results of auto theft investigation Project Paranoid
Toronto police say they will be releasing details this morning of Project Paranoid, an auto theft investigation that has led to the recovery of stolen vehicles and illegal firearms.
-
Ontario promises auto insurance changes in 2024 budget
The Ontario government will move forward with 'auto insurance reforms' as part of its 2024 provincial budget.
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Local Spotlight
A tiny critter who could: Illusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Business owner disappointed in police efforts to locate $500K worth of stolen e-bikes
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Vancouver
-
'It's disgusting': Outrage grows over North Shore wastewater plant's $3.86-billion budget
Politicians and other officials are voicing their displeasure after Metro Vancouver announced the budget for the troubled North Shore Wastewater Plant project has grown to $3.86 billion.
-
Police investigating late night Surrey shooting
A late night shooting in Surrey near the Cloverdale area on Tuesday sent one person to hospital.
-
TransLink to increase fares across Metro Vancouver to combat 'overcrowding'
TransLink says it will increase fares by five to 10 cents starting in July as part of its 2024 investment plan.
Toronto
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
-
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Man from Markham charged after allegedly filming U of T student in all-female washroom
A man from Markham has been charged after he allegedly followed a woman into the washroom at the University of Toronto last month and recorded her with a cellphone.
Calgary
-
Use of force, traffic safety focus of Calgary police commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is set to discuss use of force and traffic safety during its monthly meeting on Wednesday
-
Housing starts stable in 2023, but demand still outpaces growing supply of apartments
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says construction of new homes in Canada's six largest cities remained stable at near all-time high levels last year, driven by a surge of new apartments -- despite demand still outpacing supply for rental housing.
-
Calgary Chamber urges federal government to reconsider oil and gas cap
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is adding its voice to a call on the federal government to withdraw its oil and gas emissions cap, saying the policy is 'neither an effective or efficient tool' to combat climate change.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters have responded to 1 brush fire a day since March 15
Ottawa Fire Services says it has extinguished one brush fire a day in the city in the last two weeks.
-
New interchange at Hwy. 416, new schools for Ottawa mentioned in Ontario Budget
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Towing truck pulling another truck drives off Highway 401, leaves one driver with minor injuries: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County says a heavy towing truck drove off Highway 401 while pulling another truck on Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec priest reflects on attack at Saint Joseph's Oratory 5 years later
It's been five years since Father Claude Grou was violently attacked while leading a Friday morning mass at Montreal's Saint Joseph's Oratory.
-
PQ says Quebec Tel Aviv office 'lacks openess'
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is accusing CAQ International Relations Minister Martine Biron of lacking openness and transparency in the controversy surrounding the opening of a Quebec office in Tel Aviv, Israel.
-
Quebec financing project to better understand medical aid in dying
The Quebec government says it plans to spend more than $900,000 to support a research project to better understand the growing use of medical aid in dying.
Edmonton
-
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
-
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
-
Alberta women are waiting to become moms: report
First-time mothers in Alberta are steadily increasing in age, suggests new data from the University of Calgary.
Atlantic
-
RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell, 6 workers are feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
-
Special weather statements in N.S., N.B. warn of 'prolonged rainfall event'
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick warning of a 'prolonged rainfall event' in the forecast this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
-
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
Regina
-
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
-
Average age first time mothers lowest in Sask., report says
Saskatchewan has the lowest age of first time mothers in the country, according to a recent report released by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.
-
Overall crime in Regina rose 8% in 2023, police say
Crime in Regina was on the rise in 2023 – with police reporting an eight per cent jump in total offences when compared to 2022.
Kitchener
-
Crash causes power outage, traffic backup in Galt
Traffic was backed up on Water Street in Galt Wednesday morning as crews started work to repair a hydro pole damage in a crash the night before.
-
More than $2,300 worth of watches stolen from display cabinet
Police say a male went into the business on Stone Road West around 11 a.m. Tuesday and used a screwdriver to break the lock on a display cabinet.
-
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students walk out of school to protest teacher contract stalemate
High school students in Saskatoon took the afternoon off on Tuesday to voice their frustrations at the province over its inability to strike a deal with teachers.
-
Sask. bingo hall appeals to court in bid to decertify workers' union
A Court of King’s Bench judge has overruled a labour board order to destroy the unopened ballots from a vote to decertify a recently-formed union at a Saskatoon bingo hall.
-
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Two northern Ont. gold mines to merge, creating one of Canada's largest
Two northern Ontario gold mines are planning to become one creating "one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada" and saving US$515 million over the life of the operations.
-
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Test drive leads to theft of vehicle in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock are looking to identify two people caught on camera, they said are involved in the theft of a vehicle. Officers responded to the call on March 24 in the area of Chandler Terrace and Edinburgh Drive where they said the victim was attempting to sell the vehicle on Kijiji when a potential buyer made contact, requesting a test drive.
-
Masking policy updated by Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance
Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is updating its masking policy. "Based upon the most recent Public Health Ontario guidance, updates will be made..." read a release from the organization.
-
Death of restaurant owner sparks approval of cameras in Owen Sound
In an effort to, "promote safety for citizens," Owen Sound City Council has approved a proposal to install video cameras in the River District. A report presented to council Tuesday evening recommended a three-year camera pilot project at a cost upwards of $80,000.
Barrie
-
$20K stolen farm equipment located: charges ensued
A stolen piece of farm equipment was recovered after a tip from the public.
-
Heroin, cocaine and cash seized during arrest
A Thornhill man was arrested in Orangeville on drug possession charges.
-
Ticketed and ticked off: Barrie speed cameras reduce speeders, but drivers aren't impressed
It's been over three months since the automated speed enforcement cameras in Barrie were installed, and so far, the city says they've seen a significant speed reduction.
Windsor
-
Does Windsor have one of the worst roads in Ontario? Time to vote
CAA has launched its annual Worst Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.
-
Homeowner discovers woman cooking in kitchen after break-in
Chatham-Kent police say a homeowner discovered a woman broke in and was cooking in the kitchen.
-
Collapse of local bridges unlikely but not impossible, experts say
Are the Ambassador Bridge and the new Gordie Howe International Bridge prone to collapse if struck by a ship? 'There is no way we can design a structure with a probability of failure zero,' said Dr. Faouzi Gherib, a civil engineering professor at the University of Windsor.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
-
CT scanner disruptions grow as B.C. medical imaging hangs by a thread
A growing number of service disruptions to CT scanning service in the Lower Mainland has British Columbia's medical radiation technologists sounding the alarm as the health authority downplays the situation.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta communities bracing for drought
Many people in Lethbridge County and the city itself are bracing for a drought this summer, but many other communities across southern Alberta also have the same concerns.
-
Red Deer woman killed in southern Alberta crash with semi
Alberta RCMP say a Red Deer woman was killed in a crash in the southern part of the province on Monday.
-
Recent snowfall in Lethbridge will help drought, but benefits depend on melt rate: expert
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slowly it melts.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two northern Ont. gold mines to merge, creating one of Canada's largest
Two northern Ontario gold mines are planning to become one creating "one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada" and saving US$515 million over the life of the operations.
-
Sault Ste. Marie putting fresh twist to New Year's Eve ball drop
The votes are in and Sault Ste. Marie has chosen the icon that will light up the sky during the city's inaugural New Year's Eve party.
-
'Buy chocolate bunnies this easter, not real ones,' plead experts
Animal welfare experts are pleading with parents to supply their kids with chocolate bunnies this Easter and not the real animals. They fear what will happen to the animals afterwards and how they could be left abandoned or worse.
N.L.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.