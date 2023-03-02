Intelligence rarely paints full picture, federal officials tell MPs studying foreign interference

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at Fort York Armoury in Toronto, on Friday, February 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.

  • U.S., Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked briefly Thursday in the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But there was no indication of any movement toward easing the intense tensions between their two nations.

    This combination of photos shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, respectively, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Trump can be sued by police for Jan. 6 actions: Justice Dept.

    Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability and the limits of executive power.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

  • As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?

    Across the U.S., conservative activists and politicians complain that drag shows contribute to the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Several states are considering restrictions, but none has acted as fast as Tennessee to ensure drag shows cannot take place in public or in front of children.

  • Netanyahu denounces protesters after salon siege of his wife

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday denounced protesters as 'anarchists' after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done -- a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.

