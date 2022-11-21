Intelligence officials testify at inquiry on threat posed by 'Freedom Convoy'
Intelligence officials say the "Freedom Convoy" protest last winter gave people with all kinds of grievances a chance to unite against a perceived common foe, and that most of the them likely had no connection to the trucking industry.
The assessment is part of a report submitted on behalf of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is scrutinizing the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the protests.
The inquiry has previously heard that CSIS determined the protests were not a threat to national security according to the legal definition the agency uses to identify such threats.
The report says CSIS produced five threat assessments of the convoy protest in Ottawa and similar protests that blockaded border crossings, but the details of those assessments have not been shared publicly.
The inquiry commissioner, Justice Paul Rouleau, has allowed CSIS to share testimony and evidence privately with the inquiry because some details could jeopardize the agency's intelligence operations and national security.
CSIS director David Vigneault is testifying on a public panel today with the executive director of the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre, a unit housed at the intelligence service.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's battery supply credibility jumps as multi-billion announcements keep coming
Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is selling Canada's battery-supply chain prowess in Asia again this week, but this time he has a new boast in his back pocket.
WATCH LIVE | Intelligence officials testify at inquiry on threat posed by 'Freedom Convoy'
Intelligence officials say the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter gave people with all kinds of grievances a chance to unite against a perceived common foe, and that most of the them likely had no connection to the trucking industry.
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Ontario schools open Monday after education workers strike averted
Ontario’s schools will be open as usual today after a strike by Ontario’s 55,000 education workers was averted at the 11th hour.
World Cup teams nix armbands that were seen as snub to Qatar
FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players pushed World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon a plan for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar's human rights record.
INTERACTIVE | Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A homebuyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
In cold Ukraine village, Banksy mural offers warm bath
As they head into a cold winter, residents of a bombed-out Ukrainian village say they appreciate a warm bath in a mural painted by graffiti artist Banksy.
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia's Java; 62 dead
A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and walls on Indonesia's densely populated main island on Monday, killing at least 62 and injuring hundreds as people fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.
Canada
-
Emily Carr, Tom Thomson paintings up for auction in December, valued up to $12M
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Ontario schools open Monday after education workers strike averted
Ontario’s schools will be open as usual today after a strike by Ontario’s 55,000 education workers was averted at the 11th hour.
-
Some schools closed in Cape Breton as winter storm warnings remain in effect
Some schools are closed in Cape Breton, where winter storm warnings remain in effect for northern Inverness and Victoria counties Monday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Intelligence officials testify at inquiry on threat posed by 'Freedom Convoy'
Intelligence officials say the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter gave people with all kinds of grievances a chance to unite against a perceived common foe, and that most of the them likely had no connection to the trucking industry.
-
Jury trial begins for Mounties charged with manslaughter in shooting of Alberta man
A jury trial is scheduled to begin today in Edmonton for two RCMP officers accused of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of a 31-year-old in northern Alberta.
-
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
World
-
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia's Java; 62 dead
A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and walls on Indonesia's densely populated main island on Monday, killing at least 62 and injuring hundreds as people fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.
-
Russia, blaming Ukraine, says Zaporizhzhia plant at risk of nuclear accident
Russia said on Monday that shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantrisked unleashing a grave nuclear accident and repeated accusations, denied by Kyiv, that Ukrainian forces were to blame.
-
U.S. seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines
The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defence pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America's oldest treaty ally in Asia.
-
Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, 2 killed
Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkiye on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding 10 others, officials said. The attack followed deadly airstrikes by Turkiye on suspected militants targets in Syria and Iraq.
-
Aid sought for Moldova, hit hard by war in next-door Ukraine
Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe's poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine.
-
New Zealand to decide on lowering voting age from 18 to 16
New Zealand lawmakers will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Intelligence officials testify at inquiry on threat posed by 'Freedom Convoy'
Intelligence officials say the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter gave people with all kinds of grievances a chance to unite against a perceived common foe, and that most of the them likely had no connection to the trucking industry.
-
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
Elizabeth May elected Green Party leader again, plans to co-lead with Jonathan Pedneault
Elizabeth May has once again been named leader of the Green Party of Canada, after three years away from the job. She ran with Jonathan Pedneault, and the two plan to share the leadership.
Health
-
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within128 kilometres on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
-
With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account
Twitter won't simply shut down overnight. But security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user accounts.
-
This bird hadn't been seen since 1882. Then scientists captured video of it in Papua New Guinea
A bird thought to be extinct for 140 years has been rediscovered in the forests of Papua New Guinea.
Entertainment
-
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series 'Limitless' that ultimately led to a sobering discovery.
-
Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards
Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year.
-
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series "Supernatural," died last week, her family announced. She was 47.
Business
-
Stocks slip; Disney soars after reinstating Iger as CEO
Stocks slipped in morning trading on Wall Street Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week.
-
ILO official discusses concern over workers at Qatar World Cup
As the men’s World Cup opens in Qatar under the shadow of criticism from human rights groups over the treatment of vulnerable workers, the International Labour Organization says it nevertheless has seen significant progress in the country.
-
New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. acquires Tassal Group of Australia for $1.5B
New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. says it has completed a C$1.5-billion acquisition of Australian seafood producer Tassal Group Ltd.
Lifestyle
-
Emily Carr, Tom Thomson paintings up for auction in December, valued up to $12M
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
Otters in the bathtub: How a Montana zookeeper is living her dream
Allyson Dredla is living her childhood dream as she trains otters commands at ZooMontana, focusing on simple tricks with food as rewards.
Sports
-
Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
-
Novak Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
-
'Deafening silence': Amnesty urges Canada Soccer to support compensation for migrant workers in Qatar
Amnesty International has lambasted Canada Soccer for shying away from addressing the "serious, widespread harms experienced by those who made this World Cup a reality" in Qatar.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.