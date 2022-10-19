'Insurrection' led to Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly's resignation: ex-police board chair

OTTAWA -

The ex-chair of Ottawa's police board says pressure from the public, city hall and within the police service ultimately led to former chief Peter Sloly's resignation at the height of the "Freedom Convoy" protest.

Ottawa Coun. Diane Deans, who is also the former chair of the police board, is speaking at the federal inquiry into the government's use of the Emergencies Act.

She says she told Sloly as the protest became entrenched that many people in the city wanted him gone, and he responded that if they cut him a cheque he would leave.

She says she wasn't sure what he meant by that, but soon after she learned some of her city council colleagues planned to table a motion to formally ask Sloly to resign.

She says she was also aware of what she called a "insurrection" against Sloly from within the police service.

She says she asked the chief whether he wanted to stay or leave and he initially told her he wanted to see the protest through, but had changed his mind by the following morning.

