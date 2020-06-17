OTTAWA -- The House of Commons will be holding a series of key votes Wednesday on spending measures that will allow MPs to indicate whether or not they still have confidence in the Liberal minority government amid the pandemic.

It appears the Liberals’ commitment to an extension of a key COVID-19 aid program, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, will be what secures them the support needed to survive the votes expected at the end of the day. Though, then will come more questions about the future of Parliament amid COVID-19.

During a morning media availability, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed his caucus will vote in support of the supplementary estimates—otherwise known as supply or the next cycle of scheduled and new federal spending—which will tie over federal departments and in this case, COVID-19 aid programs until the fall.

“We know that things are limited, given that we're in a pandemic. But we're confident that we're able to continue to push for real help to Canadians,” Singh said.

It’s also possible the Bloc Quebecois could come on side, as Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet indicated during his own press conference Wednesday that he was also not interested in having Canadians line up to cast ballots amid a pandemic, though his party has recently sided with the Conservatives in calling for more robust House proceedings.

This round of estimates adds up to approximately $87 billion and the Liberals are asking MPs to consider, debate, and pass the package within about four hours.

Because of the Liberals’ minority standing, they need to have the backing of at least one of the other parties in order to pass, and the stakes are considerably higher in this instance because any votes that have to do with money, such as the federal budget or the estimates, are traditionally considered confidence votes.

In any parliament, a government lives so long as it maintains the confidence of the House of Commons. This confidence is demonstrated each time a key vote passes.

Debate is currently underway in a committee of the whole, with a series of votes set for the early evening.

JUST 40 SITTING DAYS IN LAST YEAR

Wednesday’s sitting marks the 40th day there has been some form of an actual of House of Commons sitting in the last year, which did include the usual suspension over the summer of 2019 and then the fall federal election campaign.

Though after that October vote, the Liberals waited until December to reconvene the House.

CTVNews.ca asked Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez last week about the limited number of sitting days and, as a result, the limited number of government mandate items that have been able to progress. He said the time taken pre-pandemic to adjust to the minority reality was necessary and no one could have anticipated a global health crisis would hit.

“We suggested a very ambitious agenda, a very complete throne speech, with everything that comes with it, and then we had COVID,” Rodriguez said. “But even with COVID , we adapted.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said once again Wednesday that the agreement to sit under the current structure was reached with the backing of the NDP and Greens, and defended the Liberals’ approach to Parliament.

“Three different parties came together to make a determination of what Parliament would do,” Trudeau said.

“Every time something doesn't go their way an opposition party cries, ‘oh no’ and it's a dictatorship all of a sudden. It's sort of irresponsible and it undermines I think the strength of our democracy that we've been able to show through this crisis,” said the prime minister during his Rideau Cottage press conference.

HALTED AID BILL UNLIKELY TO RESURFACE

There are no government bills on the notice paper, and while it’s possible the already-tabled and once-halted Bill C-17 could come up for consideration, that is not expected on Wednesday. That’s the bill that cracks down on CERB fraudsters and makes other aid program changes, including rolling out the $600 payment to some Canadians with disabilities that the Liberals tried to fast-track last week but failed to get the opposition backing.

It was the only piece of emergency COVID-19 legislation to be brought forward that has not received swift passage. The four others that were brought forward between mid-March and mid-June all received Royal Assent within a day or two.

SPECIAL COMMITTEE COMING TO AN END

Before the special sitting got underway, MPs held their second last meeting of the special all-party COVID-19 committee of MPs. The committee is the first real experiment with a hybrid parliamentary sitting in the House chamber, but that experiment is nearly over.

As has been the case in the 23 of these meetings so far, MPs offered up statements and riding-specific petitions, before going through a question period-style session where the Liberals were grilled on the shortcomings in their COVID-19 plans and on other key policy matters.

In the motion passed on May 16, which put in place the structure of the summer sittings, MPs voted to cease the special committee after Thursday’s meeting. Its end will also mark the end of some form of MPs meeting four days a week, with them not all together until the first of four special sitting days in July.

As of June 18, the special committee will cease to exist, leaving just the four gatherings— July 8, July 22, Aug. 12, and Aug. 26— before the prospect of a more ‘normal’ House of Commons could convene come Sept. 21.

And as Trudeau announced on Wednesday morning, the July 8 sitting will also be where Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present “an economic and fiscal snapshot.”

STUDYING REMOTE VOTING, RULE CHANGES

One of the major limitations that has yet to be worked out is how to allow MPs to vote remotely.

This question is one that the Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) committee has been diving deeper into and evaluating how a formal hybrid House of Commons session could occur, the rule changes required to allow that, and what it would take to implement a remote voting system. The committee has been given a June 23 deadline to report back to its colleagues.

The government—with the support of the NDP—has argued that Parliament has continued to function through the pandemic, noting that under the new structure, the government has faced more questions from the opposition than it would have under normal House sitting parameters.

However, the Conservatives, and to a certain degree the Bloc Quebecois, have characterized the special committee as essentially a knock-off of Parliament and called for a more robust resumption of sittings that would have allowed for more accountability on the massive government policies being rolled out, while respecting the health and safety of all on Parliament Hill.

So, it remains to be seen whether the recommendations out of PROC could result in a change of plans when it comes to the summer and fall sitting schedule.