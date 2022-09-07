Inflation pressures take centre stage as Liberal cabinet meets

VANCOUVER -

Inflation and what the federal government can do to help Canadians weather rising costs took centre stage Wednesday as the Liberal cabinet gathered for a second day of meetings in Vancouver.

With the Bank of Canada once again raising the interest rate for the fifth time since March, to 3.25 per cent from 2.5 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said cabinet will be talking about what the federal government could do to address cost of living concerns without exacerbating inflation.

"When it comes to our government's approach, we are going to continue to take a balanced and careful approach as we have done all of this year. We understand that the most vulnerable in our society need to be supported," said Freeland.

"We also understand right now that our government has a real responsibility to be fiscally responsible, and that was one of the guiding principles of the budget in April. And that is going to be an approach that we continue to take."

The three-day cabinet retreat got underway Tuesday evening, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and ministers billing the event as one focused on affordability and "delivering for Canadians."

Ahead of the House of Commons resuming on Sept. 19, the cabinet has convened to talk about priorities and iron out their plans for the fall.

It remains to be seen whether the government will be announcing any new measures coming out of these meetings. Though, heading into a new parliamentary sitting to square off against a new Conservative leader, and with looming deadlines to make progress on elements of their deal with the NDP, the Liberals are aware they're under pressure to act.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters on Tuesday evening that the government is "very confident" they'll follow through on the dozens of commitments made to the NDP and that the Liberals aren't overly occupied with the incoming changes at the helm of the Official Opposition.

"We understand the anxiety of Canadians, and that is the focus of our work here in Vancouver," said LeBlanc.