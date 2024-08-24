Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
Teamsters, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City were all waiting on a decision after a "marathon nine-hour hearing" before the Canada Industrial Relations Board, the union said.
“The union will lawfully abide by any decision from the CIRB, and is prepared to file challenges in Federal Court if necessary," the union said in a statement issued after Friday's hearing.
A spokesman for the Canadian Industrial Relations Board said members were deliberating and set to issue a decision later Saturday.
Freight shipments and some major commuter lines across Canada came to a standstill on Thursday when CN and CPKC locked out workers after months of increasingly acrimonious contract talks failed to yield a deal. It marked the first time there were simultaneous work stoppages at the railways.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon stepped in later that day, asking the labour board to send the parties to binding arbitration and to force workers back on the job while an agreement is hammered out.
MacKinnon's directive said binding arbitration would produce a settlement to secure "industrial peace" and protect Canada's trade relationships and sectors hit hard by the shutdown.
The board held meetings Thursday night and Friday, and has said it's addressing the issue "with utmost urgency."
CPKC workers went on strike at the same time a lockout came into effect early Thursday morning. While CN lifted its lock out on Thursday, workers there could strike as early as Monday after Teamsters issued a 72-hour notice on Friday.
CN said service had resumed across Canada Friday morning and no major issues had yet been reported.
"The ramp up is continuing. We are focused on powering the economy and we call on the union to do the same and not take the Canadian economy hostage," spokesman Jonathan Abecassis said in an interview Saturday.
CPKC's operations remained shut down as of Friday.
The Teamsters say both companies are attempting to weaken protections around rest periods, shift length and scheduling, jeopardizing worker safety. CN also has a plan to move some employees to far-flung locations for several months at a time to fill labour gaps, the union says.
The Teamsters have said the labour minister's referral was unconstitutional and would "destroy collective bargaining rights."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
Chappell Roan's comments about invasive fans show that we never really know our favourite celebrities
She started by singing covers on YouTube over 10 years ago, using her real name, before she earned a record deal out of high school. Her debut single, 'Pink Pony Club,' was released in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her album came out almost a year ago to positive reviews and a small but dedicated fanbase.
A rare but deadly mosquito virus infection has Massachusetts towns urging vigilance
A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
SpaceX to return Boeing's Starliner astronauts from space next year, NASA says
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's BA.N faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock arrested a man suspected in a stabbing that prompted an Alberta Emergency Alert Friday night.
Anthony Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson says
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
Canada
-
Five years later, fewer travellers visiting Canada than before pandemic
The number of travellers visiting Canada has increased over the past four years, but is still below levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
-
Many deaths predicted from Ontario's plan to shut supervised consumption sites: experts, data
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
-
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock arrested a man suspected in a stabbing that prompted an Alberta Emergency Alert Friday night.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
World
-
SpaceX to return Boeing's Starliner astronauts from space next year, NASA says
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's BA.N faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home.
-
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard. They included British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING German police scour a western city for a knife attacker who killed 3 at a community festival
Special police units on Saturday joined the search for an unknown knifeman who cut the throats of revelers at a crowded festival in the western German city of Solingen, killing three people and wounding at least eight others, four of them seriously.
-
French authorities search for a suspect after an explosion at a synagogue injured a police officer
French authorities on Saturday opened a terrorism investigation after an arson attack on a synagogue in a southwestern Mediterranean town injured a police officer. Security forces were searching for a suspect.
-
Suspect charged with murder and animal cruelty in fatal carjacking of 80-year-old dog walker
A man accused of carjacking a beloved 80-year-old Seattle dog walker, running her over and later stabbing her dog to death has been charged with murder and animal cruelty
-
Anthony Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson says
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
Politics
-
Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
-
What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
-
Storm clouds still heavy around Liberals as cabinet meets for retreat in Halifax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a three-day cabinet retreat in Halifax on Sunday, where the themes are fairness and Canada-U.S. relations, but the feelings are all about deja vu.
Health
-
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.
-
Does the Mediterranean diet reduce COVID-19 risk? Experts weigh in
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
-
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
Sci-Tech
-
National security agencies should detail how they're using AI: federal advisory body
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
-
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
-
A robot's attempt to get a sample of the melted fuel at Japan's damaged nuclear reactor is suspended
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
Entertainment
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
-
Chappell Roan's comments about invasive fans show that we never really know our favourite celebrities
She started by singing covers on YouTube over 10 years ago, using her real name, before she earned a record deal out of high school. Her debut single, 'Pink Pony Club,' was released in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her album came out almost a year ago to positive reviews and a small but dedicated fanbase.
-
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
Business
-
Disruptions to major commuter lines continue amid railway labour dispute
Thousands of Canadian commuters were forced to find alternatives to their destinations for a second day on Friday as a labour dispute at two of Canada's major railways continued to disrupt some train services in three major cities.
-
Nova Scotia group wants a court to declare a First Nation's lobster fishery illegal
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
-
Number of people receiving EI up more than 10 per cent in past year: StatCan
Almost 474,000 people are receiving regular employment insurance in Canada, according to the latest data, which is a 10 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
-
Who pays for the wedding? Traditional etiquette doesn't always hold
Attire, travel, food, liquor, flowers: There's no end to expenses when it comes to traditional weddings.
-
Archeologists in Virginia unearth colonial-era garden with clues about its enslaved gardeners
Archeologists in Virginia are uncovering one of colonial America's most lavish displays of opulence: An ornamental garden where a wealthy politician and enslaved gardeners grew exotic plants from around the world.
Sports
-
Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is lit before beginning an exceptional journey
Two weeks after French star swimmer Leon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart.
-
Atlantic Canada gets second local basketball team in 'league of hope'
Dave Magley began to examine pro basketball trends around the world years ago and thought he saw room to grow. Today, his league added a new team to the Martitimes.
-
Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago
Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is '11 years too late,' for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media.
Autos
-
Is extra protection worth the additional cost of car rental insurance? Here's how to decide
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
-
Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
-
USNTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
Local Spotlight
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
The CNE has spoken. These are the 5 foods worthy of being in its inaugural hall of fame
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting, IHIT says
A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in Maple Ridge earlier this year.
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
Vancity attempting foreclosure on property where apartment demolished after three fires
Vancity has filed documents in the Supreme Court of British Columbia to begin foreclosure proceedings against Fu Ren and Feng Yan, the owners of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that caught fire three times in just over 12 months.
Toronto
-
Many deaths predicted from Ontario's plan to shut supervised consumption sites: experts, data
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
-
Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
-
Two women found dead in Etobicoke house, police searching for relative
A search is underway for a 33-year-old man after his two female relatives were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Road maintenance to close several downtown streets, and paving set to disrupt travel on Macleod Trail S.W.
"Road maintenance" may be two of the least popular words for Calgary drivers trying to make good time during the dog days of August.
-
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Calgary streets to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery
Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of Calgary to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery Centre.
Ottawa
-
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Popular eastern Ontario sunflower farm closes for season due to excessive rain
At this time of year, the sunflowers at Sultan Farm and Sanctuary would normally be in full bloom. But due to excessive rain this season, the sunflower farm in Ashton says it has been forced to close its doors until next year.
Montreal
-
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
-
Fatal Crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Monteregie
Alcohol might be a factor in a fatal crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, in the MRC Les Jardins-de-Napierville region of Montérégie. According to initial reports, the victim was driving an off-road vehicle.
-
Elderly man found dead in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the death of an 88-year-old man who was found unconscious with upper body injuries in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Edmonton
-
Blackfalds mother hits dead end after daughter's busing application rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
-
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock arrested a man suspected in a stabbing that prompted an Alberta Emergency Alert Friday night.
-
Truck wanted in fiery hit-and-run in St. Albert
RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.
Atlantic
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Nova Scotia's new 'pay-what-you-can' school lunch program will include diverse menu options
Nova Scotia’s new pay-what-you-can school lunch program, which launches this October, will include menu items that “celebrate the diversity” of Nova Scotia students, according to the province.
-
Halifax streets and rotary closed until Monday
Halifax Water advised Thursday that it would close portions of Chebucto Road and Armdale Rotary from Friday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
-
6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
-
Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under heat warning as humid temperatures set to roll in
A heat warning has been issued for a portion of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
-
How do Saskatchewan's smoke hours this summer compare to last summer?
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
-
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
Kitchener
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
-
Wilmot farmers say freedom of information requests denied again, new rallies planned
A group hoping to stop the sale of Wilmot farmland says the Region of Waterloo has denied their freedom of information request for a second time.
Saskatoon
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
-
Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
-
Concerns raised over Sask. irrigation project
In March, the province announced plans to move forward with the first phase of the Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project, a multi-phase, multi-billion-dollar megaproject aiming to irrigate half a million hectares of farmland in the surrounding area.
Northern Ontario
-
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
London
-
Sarnia Police searching for missing 51-year-old man
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) is searching for a missing 51-year-old man.
-
‘Filling a truck with menstrual products’: Collection happening at Wortley on the Green Saturday
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
-
Two youths arrested following break-and-enter investigation at a school
Two youths have been arrested following an incident at a local school in Saugeen Shores.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
-
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
Windsor
-
Arrest made after alleged knife pull in theft and assault investigation: Police
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a 49-year-old Wallaceburg man following an incident at a local business.
-
Suspect arrested in ‘random daytime attack’: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old suspect after what they call a “random daytime attack”.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
B.C. auditor general cites two 'significant errors' in government's final accounts
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Lethbridge
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
-
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
-
Lethbridge woman celebrates $1M lottery win: 'Such a blessing'
A Lethbridge woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to buy a house.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two new out-of-control fires reported Friday in the northeast
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
-
Big plans moving forward for former Mill Market in the Sault
Sitting vacant since the creation of the Downtown Plaza, the buyer of Sault Ste. Marie’s former Mill Market has big plans for the site.
-
First Nation in northwestern Ont. moves ahead with permanent bridge, all-season road
The Ontario government is partnering with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the federal government to build a permanent bridge across the Berens River and an all-season road to Pikangikum First Nation.
N.L.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.