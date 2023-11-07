Industry minister won't say whether new military planes will be a sole-source deal
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne won't say whether the process to replace a fleet of aging military patrol planes will be an open-source bid.
On Tuesday, Champagne told reporters in Ottawa the federal government has made no decision so far on whether Bombardier Inc. will have a chance to submit a proposal on new reconnaissance aircraft.
For months, Bombardier CEO Eric Martel has been pushing Ottawa to put out a call for tenders as he promotes the company's still non-existent surveillance plane over a Boeing Co. alternative -- the apparent frontrunner.
Bombardier joined forces earlier this year with U.S.-based General Dynamics on a patrol aircraft, a modified Global 6500 business jet with submarine-hunting technology, which they hope will supplant the Royal Canadian Air Force's 14 CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol planes in the early 2030s.
However, Public Services and Procurement Canada describes Boeing's P-8A Poseidons as the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the military's operational requirements -- particularly around intelligence gathering, surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.
Martel is set to appear before the House of Commons defence committee this afternoon following a speech at the annual Canadian Aerospace Summit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get those with ties to this country out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
NEW Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Teen charged in death of young child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a young child on Montreal's North Shore.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share stage with former Fox host Tucker Carlson
A right-wing news commentator is to have a conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in January when he's scheduled to speak in Calgary.
Canada
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arsons at Montreal-area synagogue, institution
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating attempted arsons Tuesday at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island and a neighbouring Jewish organization.
-
Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead
A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.
-
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
-
Teen charged in death of young child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a young child on Montreal's North Shore.
-
U.S. dismisses charges against Saskatoon mother accused of faking deaths
A United States court has dismissed charges against a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her child before they crossed the border.
-
Case against Peter Nygard is based off 'revisionist history,' defence argues in Toronto sex assault trial
Two different portraits of disgraced mogul Peter Nygard were painted during closing arguments of his ongoing Toronto sex assault trial Tuesday — one, by his defence lawyers, of a dedicated businessman committed to his company, and another, by prosecutors, of a man who used his power and wealth to allegedly force women into nonconsensual sexual encounters, berating them if they opposed.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel open to 'little pauses' as it bombards Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have 'overall security responsibility' in Gaza 'for an indefinite period' after its war with Hamas and expressed openness to 'little pauses' in the current fighting to facilitate the release of hostages.
-
Chile president calls for referendum on new constitution proposal drafted by conservative councilors
Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday received the new Constitution draft and called for a national plebiscite next month so citizens can decide whether the new charter will replace the country's dictatorship-era constitution.
-
Cyprus official says Israel-Hamas war may give an impetus to regional energy projects
The political and economic ramifications from the Israel-Hamas war may provide an impetus to plans for a pipeline conveying offshore natural gas to Cyprus for processing and shipping to foreign markets, the east Mediterranean island nation's energy minister said Tuesday.
-
U.S. envoy flies to Beirut in a surprise visit, says Washington doesn't want Gaza war to expand
A top U.S. envoy said in Beirut Tuesday that Washington doesn't want the ongoing war in Gaza to expand to Lebanon after a Lebanese woman and her three granddaughters were killed in an Israeli strike two days ago.
-
Virginia's governor declares a state of emergency as firefighters battle wildfires
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Tuesday as firefighters responded to two wildfires that amid dry conditions and high winds.
-
Ukraine's president rules out holding elections next spring and calls for unity in fighting Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Monday ruled out holding a presidential vote in the spring and urged his countrymen to avoid political divides, saying they must concentrate all resources on fighting Russia.
Politics
-
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get those with ties to this country out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
NEW
NEW Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
-
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope
Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count. The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.
Entertainment
-
Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Celebrities joined Britain's Prince William to walk the "green carpet" in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.
-
Taraja Ramsess, 'Black Panther' stuntman, dies with three of his children in car crash
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman, actor and martial artist known for his work on the 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' movies, is being mourned after he and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
-
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
A former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 is expected Tuesday to learn the date for his murder trial, probably next year.
Business
-
CRTC allows smaller internet companies to sell service over telecoms' fibre networks
In a move it says is meant to revive dwindling competition for internet services in Canada's two largest provinces, the CRTC will allow independent competitors to sell over the large telephone companies' fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec.
-
OPINION
OPINION Expert tips on how to stop living paycheque-to-paycheque
Although many provinces have raised their minimum wage this year, some may argue these increases still don't provide Canadians with a livable wage based on today's standards. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to determine a livable wage based on your current lifestyle and expenses.
-
Small businesses still hoping for CEBA loan forgiveness extension as time runs out
As the deadline to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness approaches, small businesses are still hoping the federal government will reverse course and extend it for another year.
Lifestyle
-
Drugs aren't required to be tested in people who are obese. Here's why that's a problem
More than 40 per cent of American adults are considered obese, yet the medications many take are rarely tested in bigger bodies.
-
There's a movement to 'leave the leaves' in gardens and lawns. Should you do it?
Unless you've been living under a pile of leaves, you've no doubt heard about the 'Leave the Leaves' movement that's been gaining in popularity in recent years. The idea is to avoid sending bagged-up fallen leaves to landfills.
-
World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years
World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Diego Maradona's heirs win legal battle over use of trademark
The heirs of the late soccer star Diego Maradona have won a legal battle over the use of his trademark.
-
Glenn Maxwell smashes astonishing 201 to lead Australia past Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most astonishing Cricket World Cup innings by smashing 201 not out off 128 balls on Tuesday to lead Australia past Afghanistan with 19 deliveries to spare and into the semifinals.
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Autos
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.