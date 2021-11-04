OTTAWA -- Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he and his American counterpart have agreed to meet quarterly to reinforce cross-border collaboration.

Speaking in Washington Thursday after wrapping up a two-day trip, Champagne said more frequent discussions with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will help the two countries better co-ordinate post-pandemic recovery plans.

“We understand there’s a generational opportunity now to do more together, we will be better if we work together,” he told reporters, adding that climate change, technological innovation, and supply chain issues were top of mind.

“Now what we need to do is co-ordinate and I leave Washington with a sense that our American colleagues want to co-ordinate better and see the benefits for jobs, for growth, for prosperity if we work closer together and I think that’s a big win for Canada.”

Champagne will also meet quarterly with the Chief Science Adviser to the U.S. President, Dr. Eric Lander.

The minister said he reinforced during meetings that Canada is America’s “first customer” and that a decision on one side of the border will have an impact on the other side.

Asked whether there was any indication of adjustments to President Joe Biden’s proposal to provide tax credits for electric vehicles made in the U.S., Champagne said the meeting was “helpful” on this front.

“We don’t want to disrupt supply chains. I’ve been talking to the sectors and I think on both sides, senators understand that if there’s a sector of our economy where the supply chain is very integrated, it’s the auto sector,” he said.

“Any provision that would disrupt that supply chain would be detrimental on both sides of the border and I think that understanding is clear now.”

He added that the Canadian government is proposing alternative solutions to produce a “win-win” outcome.