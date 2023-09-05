Indonesia president holds meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss trade

JAKARTA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo where the two leaders discussed trade and their growing partnership.

Trudeau was welcomed officially to the president's palace where he was greeted by the Indonesian military's marching band.

Indonesia is hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as the 10-nation bloc prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner.

Widodo left an event at the summit on Tuesday to personally greet Trudeau in Jakarta.

Before their bilateral meeting took place, Trudeau gifted Widodo with a Team Canada Basketball jersey with his nickname, Jokowi, on it, alongside the number seven, which signifies Widodo being the seventh president of Indonesia.

Trade Minister Mary Ng and Canada's Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region also joined Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.