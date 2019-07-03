OTTAWA -- An Indigenous-led group says that it will be ready to submit a bid for a majority stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline and the expansion project as early as next week.

The group, called Project Reconciliation, says that its coming bid will “work for all sides.”

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government would indeed be going ahead with the project after considering Indigenous and environmental concerns. At the time, he announced the Liberals would be talking with Indigenous groups about ways they can share in the benefit of the more than $4.5-billion project.

“When it comes to potential Indigenous buy-in, we’re not putting a limit on it. Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain Corporation could be 25 per cent, 50 per cent or even 100 per cent. These are conversations we’re excited to have,” Trudeau said.

“There’s real momentum towards Indigenous ownership,” said Founder and Executive Chair of Project Reconciliation Delbert Wapass in a statement on Tuesday. “There is a pipeline to reconciliation and we should take it.”

Project Reconciliation is a group that describes itself as being led by First Nations community leaders, but also includes non-Indigenous senior membership. Its structure allows for the involvement of Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Finance Minister Bill Morneau said that the government welcomes the interest, and “in the coming weeks” will be launching a process with external experts leading talks engaging with interest Indigenous parties.

“It is important that Indigenous communities have an opportunity for meaningful economic participation while we hold to our commitment of investing in a way that benefits all Canadians, and that operates the project on a commercial basis,” said spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Herbert.

More details to come…