Indigenous delegation to Vatican has been postponed: AFN national chief
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during a news conference ahead of a Tk'emlups te Secwepemc ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, BC., on Thursday, September 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA -- Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says an upcoming Indigenous delegation to the Vatican has been postponed.
She made the announcement to a virtual gathering of chiefs this morning.
Archibald says the delegation planned to travel to Rome the week of Dec.18, but that has been postponed because of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
More Coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.