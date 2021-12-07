OTTAWA -- Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says an upcoming Indigenous delegation to the Vatican has been postponed.

She made the announcement to a virtual gathering of chiefs this morning.

Archibald says the delegation planned to travel to Rome the week of Dec.18, but that has been postponed because of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

More Coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.