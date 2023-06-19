Indigenous artist's design chosen for Afghan war monument

OTTAWA -

Veterans of the war in Afghanistan were influential in choosing the final design for a monument that will memorialize Canada's contributions in the conflict.

Artist Adrian Stimson, a member of Siksika First Nation in Alberta, says the design unveiled today is inspired by the medicine wheel, an important symbol in many Indigenous cultures.

The materials are reminiscent of the bases in Afghanistan that Stimson visited while taking part in the Canadian Forces Artists Program.

The monument is set to be built in the Lebreton Flats area across the street from the Canadian War Museum.

Officials say a jury selected a different design, but a survey that got more than 10,000 responses showed that veterans preferred Stimson's creation.

A total of 158 Canadian Armed Forces members were killed during the 13-year mission in Afghanistan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.