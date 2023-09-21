India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Trudeau told Parliament on Monday that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the temple he led.
Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday. It called the allegations being investigated in Canada absurd and an attempt to shift attention from the presence of Nijjar and other wanted suspects in Canada.
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 Sept. Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada said. It gave no further details. BLS is the agency that processes visa requests for India.
In 2021, 80,000 Canadian tourists visited India, making them the fourth largest group, according to India's Bureau of Immigration.
Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed a temporary suspension of all visa services for Canadians, including e-visas and visas issued in third countries.
"Security threats being faced by our High Commission and consulates in Canada have disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, they are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis," Bagchi told reporters.
He called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, saying they outnumbered India's staffing in Canada.
"We have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in our mutual diplomatic presence," Bagchi said.
The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi said Thursday that all of its consulates in India are open and continue to serve clients. It said some of its diplomats had received threats on social media, prompting it to assess its "staff complement in India." It added that Canada expects India to provide security for its diplomats and consular officers working there.
Nijjar was working to organize an unofficial referendum among the Sikh diaspora on independence from India at the time of his killing. He had denied India's accusation that he was a terrorist.
The second stage of B.C. voting on whether a Sikh homeland should be established in India's Punjab province is scheduled to be held on Oct. 29.
The Vancouver Police Department beefed up security outside India's Consulate after Trudeau's announcement this week.
Const. Tania Visintin, Vancouver police media relations officer, said in a statement Wednesday that police are "closely monitoring the situation."
"We're doing significant work behind the scenes, which includes continuous risk assessments, with a goal of maintaining public safety and preventing violence," Visintin said in an emailed statement.
Visintin said Vancouver police were not aware of any specific threats to Indian consular officials, but have increased their presence at the downtown Vancouver consulate.
On Wednesday, India's External Affairs Ministry issued an updated travel advisory urging its citizens travelling in Canada and especially those studying in the North American country to be cautious because of "growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes."
Indians should also avoid going to venues in Canada where "threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda," the ministry said.
Canada has yet to provide any evidence of Indian involvement in the killing. India's security and intelligence branches have long been active in South Asia and are suspected in a number of killings in Pakistan. But arranging the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada, home to nearly 2 million people of Indian descent, would be unprecedented.
"No specific information has been shared by Canada on the issue," Bagchi said. "We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us."
He accused Canada of providing a safe haven for terrorists. He said India has regularly provided it with specific evidence about criminal activities by people based on its soil, but the information has not been acted upon.
Demands for an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, started as an insurgency in India's Punjab state in the 1970s that was crushed in an Indian government crackdown that killed thousands. The movement has since lost much of its political power but still has supporters in Punjab, where Sikhs form a majority, as well as among the sizable overseas Sikh diaspora.
India's National Investigation Agency said Wednesday it has intensified its crackdown on Sikh insurgents operating in India.
It announced rewards of up to 1 million rupees (CAD$16,240) for information leading to the arrest of five insurgents, one of whom is believed to be based in neighbouring Pakistan.
The agency accused them of extorting money from businesses for a banned Sikh organization, the Babbar Khalsa International, and of targeted killings in India. "They also have established a network of operatives in various countries to further their terrorist activities in India," it said in a statement, without naming any country.
India accuses Pakistan of supporting insurgencies in Kashmir and Punjab, a charge Islamabad denies.
GAC: "In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India." pic.twitter.com/IEMK6wteGv— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) September 21, 2023
-- with files from The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting complicated. The 'Game of Thrones' star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
This cognitive interface tech can understand intentions without users having to do anything at all
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Cutting obituary for B.C. man thanks karma for 'doing what she does best'
Few obituaries begin with the words, "I am pleased to announce" – but Amanda Denis believes in blunt honesty.
Canada
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
-
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
-
Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products
The federal government has tasked Food Banks Canada with handing out free menstrual products to members of marginalized low-income communities.
-
B.C. First Nation to provide update on probe of 3 residential school sites
A Fraser Valley, B.C., First Nation is expected to provide an update on its work into missing children and unmarked burials at three former residential school sites.
-
'I was so shook up': Ontario senior says she was charged nearly $3,000 for replacement garage door opener
An Ontario senior has a warning for homeowners after she says a contractor overcharged her, demanding thousands of dollars to replace her garage door opener.
-
It's already 'early season viewing' for fall colours. Here's why the leaves change
As fall quickly approaches, temperatures are starting to dip, a key component in the changing colour of leaves.
World
-
Behind all the speechmaking at the UN lies a basic, unspoken question: Is the world governable?
Work together. Go it alone. The apocalypse is at hand. But the future can be bright. The squabbles never cease, yet here are human beings from all across the world -- hashing out conflicts with words and processes, convening under one roof, trying to write the next chapter of a common dream.
-
Zelenskyy makes his case at the U.S. Capitol for more war aid as Republican support softens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Washington on Thursday for a whirlwind one-day visit, this time to face the Republicans now questioning the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.
-
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
-
UN reports says West Bank settler violence has displaced more than 1,100 Palestinians since 2022
Violence from Israeli settlers has displaced over 1,100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2022, according to a UN report released Thursday, with officials describing the exodus as unparalleled in recent years.
-
Talks held on Nagorno-Karabakh's fate as Azerbaijan claims full control of breakaway region
Representatives from Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijan government met Thursday for talks on the future of the breakaway region that Azerbaijan now claims to fully control following a military offensive this week.
-
Nine killed by unknown assailants in northern Ghana: local official
Nine people were killed and several injured in an ambush by unknown assailants in northern Ghana on Thursday morning, said Zubeiru Abdulai, head of the local district of Pusiga.
Politics
-
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
-
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Health
-
COVID-19, overdoses drove overall increase in deaths in Canada: latest data
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
-
Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products
The federal government has tasked Food Banks Canada with handing out free menstrual products to members of marginalized low-income communities.
-
Gates Foundation commits $200 million to pay for medical supplies and contraception
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $200 million to help save the lives of mothers and children during childbirth, as the largest American philanthropic donor throws its weight behind the issue during the non-profit's annual Goalkeepers conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
This cognitive interface tech can understand intentions without users having to do anything at all
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
Entertainment
-
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting complicated. The 'Game of Thrones' star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
-
Emma Roberts apologized to Angelica Ross after allegedly misgendering her
Angelica Ross has thanked Emma Roberts after Ross initially accused Roberts of misgendering her.
-
'Ahsoka' finds its long-lost fan favourites in a galaxy 'Far, Far Away'
A long-awaited moment finally arrived for 'Star Wars Rebels' fans in the sixth episode of 'Ahsoka,' marking the live-action debut of two fan favourites from that animated series.
Business
-
Thailand's new PM meets Tesla chief Musk in New York
Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday he met with Tesla chief Elon Musk in New York, where they discussed the electric vehicle industry.
-
This cognitive interface tech can understand intentions without users having to do anything at all
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
-
Fraud in auto, credit card, mortgage sectors rise amid interest rate hikes: Equifax
New data suggests an uptick in fraud in the auto, credit card and mortgage sectors is driven by growing financial pressures on consumers and by fraudsters using bold schemes.
Lifestyle
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
This world-class airport will soon go passport-free
Starting in 2024, officials say Singapore’s Changi Airport will introduce automated immigration clearance, which will allow passengers to depart the city-state without passports, using only biometric data.
-
It's already 'early season viewing' for fall colours. Here's why the leaves change
As fall quickly approaches, temperatures are starting to dip, a key component in the changing colour of leaves.
Sports
-
Spain women's coach set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation
Spain's new women's coach Montse Tome is set to hold a news conference in Gothenburg on Thursday, a day before her soccer team tries to put off-field distractions aside to play Sweden in the Nations League.
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces retirement from professional football
The 32-year-old Quebecer officially announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday morning.
-
Most of Spain's women's players end boycott of national soccer team after government intervenes
Most of Spain's World Cup-winning players ended their boycott of the women's national team early Wednesday, but only after the government intervened to help shape an agreement to make immediate changes at the country's beleaguered soccer federation.
Autos
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.
-
Unifor president Lana Payne says deal with Ford solidifies foundations
Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union's tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.
-
Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'
Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.