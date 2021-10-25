OTTAWA -- Kevin Vuong, the Independent MP dropped as a candidate by the Liberals days before the election, says he will pay back campaign expenses he submitted to the party.

Vuong submitted over $600 in travel and food expenses to the Liberals in the Toronto riding of Spadina-Fort York where he was elected as an Independent.

The Liberals ditched Vuong as their candidate during the campaign after it emerged he had not told them he had once been charged with sexual assault -- a charge that was dropped.

But it was too late to remove his name from the ballot paper and he was elected.

Adam Vaughan, a former Liberal MP and Vuong's predecessor in Spadina-Fort York, questioned his decision to file expenses to the Liberals and says the riding is consulting party lawyers to see if they are obliged to cover them.

Vuong says his campaign team submitted the expenses, covering the 34 days when he was the official party candidate, and he is already in talks with the Liberals about returning the amount once the filing is completed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.