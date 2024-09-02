In duelling TV ads, NDP and Conservatives try to define Poilievre to union voters

OTTAWA -

New Democrats and Conservatives have both launched television ads that attempt to define Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre to union voters, a group politicians see as having increased power in the next federal election.

The commercial the New Democrats launched across the country last week featured union leaders describing Poilievre as a career politician who "has never been a worker and never stood with workers." Images include shots of party Leader Jagmeet Singh on picket lines in various locales throughout the country.

The Conservatives countered that attack on Monday by releasing an ad of their own. Theirs argues Poilievre will bring a new beginning, "where hard work is rewarded, where there's affordable food, and a home in a safe neighbourhood where everyone gets a fair shot at a good life."

After showing images of late-night workers such as nurses, servers and truckers, the Conservative party ad closes with a tag line: "after the night, no matter how long or dark, comes morning" as Poilievre appears on screen, smiling in a field at dawn.

They also launched an accompanying radio ad attacking Singh for keeping his supply-and-confidence agreement with the minority government, as Tories continue to blame Liberal policies for increased national crime, a shortage of housing and long lines at food banks.

New Democrats have used the deal to push forward initiatives such as dental care and pharmacare and a federal ban on replacement workers during a strike, the latter of which passed with all parties support. When it comes to the cost of living, the NDP blame corporate greed and wage suppression, which they argue has flourished under Liberal and Conservative governments.

Federal parties have ramped up their efforts to court union votes as the labour movement experiences a renaissance, said George Soule, former NDP communications director, who is now a principal at the strategic communications firm Syntax.

"You see it in the (United) States where the sitting president actually went to a picket line, which by the way I'll note is a place you'll never see Pierre Poilievre," he said in a phone interview.

Since Poilievre became leader two years ago, he's met with more than 60 unions and visited over 200 traditionally blue collar workplaces such as factories, facilities and mills in eight provinces while claiming other federal parties have abandoned them.

But New Democrats point to his absence on picket lines and his silence after Canada's two railways locked out its unionized workers, citing them as evidence that Poilievre is a "phony, fake and fraud."

"You never once hear him talking about corporate greed, never once hear him taking on the big bosses," said NDP labour critic Matthew Green.

"Instead he hosts these massive fundraisers in these multimillion dollar mansions while going out and putting on a workforce vest, and some fake scuffed up shoes, pretending like he's been on the front lines the whole time."

The Conservatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Poilievre took the party helm two years ago, Conservatives have laid out several policies affecting workers. They include opposing the use of foreign replacement workers at electric vehicle battery plants and imposing tariffs on made-in-China EVs, steel, critical minerals and other products.

His party also supported a bill banning replacement workers, while vowing to keep the law in place if Conservatives form government.

It's a change in tone from his earlier days in Parliament, where he voted in favour of a private member's bill that sought to force labour unions to publicly disclose how they spend their money. Another bill he backed paved the way to allow workers in unionized environments to opt out of paying dues.

National opinion polls suggest his shift is resonating with Canadians, as Conservatives have a substantial lead over other parties.

The Conservatives and New Democrats will soon go head-to-head in another way — at the ballot box in an upcoming byelection in a Winnipeg riding with a history of strong labour and New Democrat ties.

"(Poilievre) is trying to make the point he can take those working class seats. He's doing a lot of talking, and this is his chance to show if he can actually pull it off," Soule said.

Conservatives have ramped up their attacks on New Democrats and their leader Singh in recent weeks, and the NDP has reciprocated. Both parties sense change is coming.

"If you want the list of things that Canadians are looking for in the next election, frankly one of them is to replace Justin Trudeau, period, no matter what he does," said Soule.

"I think it'll be a pretty blue and orange election. Poilievre and Conservatives spend a lot of money on polling, they see that coming, so they're putting up that fight early on."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2024.