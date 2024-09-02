In duelling TV ads, NDP and Conservatives try to define Poilievre to union voters
New Democrats and Conservatives have both launched television ads that attempt to define Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre to union voters, a group politicians see as having increased power in the next federal election.
The commercial the New Democrats launched across the country last week featured union leaders describing Poilievre as a career politician who "has never been a worker and never stood with workers." Images include shots of party Leader Jagmeet Singh on picket lines in various locales throughout the country.
The Conservatives countered that attack on Monday by releasing an ad of their own. Theirs argues Poilievre will bring a new beginning, "where hard work is rewarded, where there's affordable food, and a home in a safe neighbourhood where everyone gets a fair shot at a good life."
After showing images of late-night workers such as nurses, servers and truckers, the Conservative party ad closes with a tag line: "after the night, no matter how long or dark, comes morning" as Poilievre appears on screen, smiling in a field at dawn.
They also launched an accompanying radio ad attacking Singh for keeping his supply-and-confidence agreement with the minority government, as Tories continue to blame Liberal policies for increased national crime, a shortage of housing and long lines at food banks.
New Democrats have used the deal to push forward initiatives such as dental care and pharmacare and a federal ban on replacement workers during a strike, the latter of which passed with all parties support. When it comes to the cost of living, the NDP blame corporate greed and wage suppression, which they argue has flourished under Liberal and Conservative governments.
Federal parties have ramped up their efforts to court union votes as the labour movement experiences a renaissance, said George Soule, former NDP communications director, who is now a principal at the strategic communications firm Syntax.
"You see it in the (United) States where the sitting president actually went to a picket line, which by the way I'll note is a place you'll never see Pierre Poilievre," he said in a phone interview.
Since Poilievre became leader two years ago, he's met with more than 60 unions and visited over 200 traditionally blue collar workplaces such as factories, facilities and mills in eight provinces while claiming other federal parties have abandoned them.
But New Democrats point to his absence on picket lines and his silence after Canada's two railways locked out its unionized workers, citing them as evidence that Poilievre is a "phony, fake and fraud."
"You never once hear him talking about corporate greed, never once hear him taking on the big bosses," said NDP labour critic Matthew Green.
"Instead he hosts these massive fundraisers in these multimillion dollar mansions while going out and putting on a workforce vest, and some fake scuffed up shoes, pretending like he's been on the front lines the whole time."
The Conservatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since Poilievre took the party helm two years ago, Conservatives have laid out several policies affecting workers. They include opposing the use of foreign replacement workers at electric vehicle battery plants and imposing tariffs on made-in-China EVs, steel, critical minerals and other products.
His party also supported a bill banning replacement workers, while vowing to keep the law in place if Conservatives form government.
It's a change in tone from his earlier days in Parliament, where he voted in favour of a private member's bill that sought to force labour unions to publicly disclose how they spend their money. Another bill he backed paved the way to allow workers in unionized environments to opt out of paying dues.
National opinion polls suggest his shift is resonating with Canadians, as Conservatives have a substantial lead over other parties.
The Conservatives and New Democrats will soon go head-to-head in another way — at the ballot box in an upcoming byelection in a Winnipeg riding with a history of strong labour and New Democrat ties.
"(Poilievre) is trying to make the point he can take those working class seats. He's doing a lot of talking, and this is his chance to show if he can actually pull it off," Soule said.
Conservatives have ramped up their attacks on New Democrats and their leader Singh in recent weeks, and the NDP has reciprocated. Both parties sense change is coming.
"If you want the list of things that Canadians are looking for in the next election, frankly one of them is to replace Justin Trudeau, period, no matter what he does," said Soule.
"I think it'll be a pretty blue and orange election. Poilievre and Conservatives spend a lot of money on polling, they see that coming, so they're putting up that fight early on."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
What were the strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner spacecraft?
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israeli protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge's decision to block X nationwide
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
Save the payphones?: Why one expert says they can't all disappear
These days, it’s gotten increasingly rare to spot a payphone in any community across the country, but one expert says it's important to keep them from disappearing altogether.
Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
Quebec labour tribunal orders McGill to stop obstructing union of law professors
Quebec's labour tribunal has ordered McGill University to stop obstructing and interfering with a union representing full-time law professors.
Calgary's water use drops by 2M litres on Sunday
The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.
Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
Autopsies show drowning as the cause of death for a U.S. banker and wife in super yacht sinking
The first autopsies of victims of the Bayesian super yacht sinking off Sicily show drowning as the cause of death, authorities said Monday.
Mexico finds the devil is in the details with laws against gender-based attacks on women politicians
In a U.S. electoral campaign punctuated by jibes about “childless cat ladies,” some might wish there were rules against mocking candidates just because of their gender. Mexico — which just elected its first female president — has such a law, but it turns out it's not as easy as all that.
Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israeli protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
Ukraine's children return to school as Russia launches drones, ballistic missiles at Kyiv
Russia launched an overnight barrage of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, officials said Monday, as children prepared their return to school across the country after the summer vacation and some found classes cancelled due to damage from the attack.
U.K. suspending some arms exports to Israel over risk of breaking international law
The British government said Monday it is suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.
Storm sets off floods and landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 14 dead
A storm set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.
Federal health spending has outpaced provinces, analysis shows
Despite castigation from provincial premiers over lagging federal contributions to health spending, an analysis of 20 years of health funding data shows that federal transfers have mostly outpaced increases to provincial health budgets.
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Three blood biomarkers may give women a picture of their heart disease risk decades in advance, study shows
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
How helpful or harmful is ketamine? 5 things to know after Matthew Perry's death
Matthew Perry's 2023 death from what the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined were 'the acute effects of ketamine' cast a shadow over a medication that has been enjoying growing popularity as therapy for depression and other mental health conditions.
Here's why some allergy experts don't think peanut bans are a good idea
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
What were the strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner spacecraft?
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge's decision to block X nationwide
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Ed O'Neill found out 'Married… with Children' was cancelled in a very awkward way
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
'Deadpool' tops charts yet again as 'Reagan' beats expectations on sluggish Labour Day weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Reagan' were near the top of the box office this past weekend.
Volkswagen is cancelling a no-layoffs pledge and won't rule out closing plants in Germany
Germany's Volkswagen says auto industry headwinds mean it can't rule out plant closings in its home country - and is dropping a longstanding job protection pledge in force since 1994 that would have barred layoffs through 2029.
Thousands of U.S. hotel workers strike over Labour Day weekend
More than 10,000 workers at 25 U.S. hotels were on strike Monday after choosing Labour Day weekend to amplify their demands for higher pay, fairer workloads and the reversal of COVID-era cuts.
Brands warm to new products as climate change lessens demand for cold weather gear
The trio of troubles are expected to dramatically transform how consumers shop in the decades to come, but Mother Nature can be unpredictable, making it hard for retailers to prepare their inventory for weather patterns months and even years in advance.
OPINION I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
How couples can manage 'sticker shock' as inflation drives up wedding costs
With the winter proposal season approaching, here are a few expert tips on how to make the most of your matrimonial budget.
Nostalgia for 'a mythical past': why Gen Z loves the old-school digicam
The photos are grainy, poorly lit or pixelated. The flash has washed out the subjects or illuminated only a portion of the scene. There may be a tiny orange time stamp in the bottom right-hand corner.
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.
Stampeders look to earn a win coming off long layoff against Elks on Labour Day
Dave Dickenson is a little uneasy heading into Monday’s Labour Day Classic between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium.
Bombers topple Roughriders 35-33 in 59th Annual Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
Here's what experts want you to know about engine oil change, car inspection
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Here's what to look for to make sure your car's tires are safe
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday.
Road closures and congestion coming to Stanley Park this week, city says
Vancouver’s park board is warning drivers that traffic coming in and out of Stanley Park will get congested over the next week due to events taking place in the area.
Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
Three people shot and another stabbed in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police are investigating after three people were shot and another stabbed in Mississauga overnight.
Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
BREAKING 1 dead following altercation outside Southview bar
Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.
Calgary's water use drops by 2M litres on Sunday
The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.
Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
OPP charge multiple speeders on Highway 417 in Ottawa, here's how fast they were going
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
Here's what experts want you to know about engine oil change, car inspection
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
G2 driver going 182 km/h on Highway 401 in south Dundas facing charges: OPP
A G2 driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 72 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in the Township of South Dundas, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
New Quebec culture course sparks concerns over cultural representation
A new course that replaced the ethics and religious culture program in elementary and high schools across the province has sparked concerns that not all Quebec cultural groups will be presented.
Quebec labour tribunal orders McGill to stop obstructing union of law professors
Quebec's labour tribunal has ordered McGill University to stop obstructing and interfering with a union representing full-time law professors.
A look at what's open and closed on Labour Day Monday in Montreal
The Labour Day holiday is open us. Here is a list of what is open and closed on Sept. 2.
Shelter-in-place lifted on Cold Lake military base: RCMP
RCMP said residents no longer need to shelter-in-place on the Cold Lake military base.
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
The dipped delicacy is back: Fredericton Lions Club celebrates 60 years making and selling the Dippy Dog
Don’t underestimate it – the battered covered hot dog has punched well above its weight at the Fredericton Exhibition for six decades now.
Fredericton Police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire
Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
Pat Stay’s fiancée opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Bombers topple Roughriders 35-33 in 59th Annual Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
Thousands march through downtown Winnipeg for annual Sikh celebration
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.
Have you seen Jason? WPS search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
'There's a lot of love': Labour Day Classic acts as reunion for family of Rider and Blue Bomber fans
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
Riders' head coach Corey Mace remembers Johnny Gaudreau as 'always smiling'
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences flew in from fans across the globe. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Labour Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region
Before you make any plans on Monday you’ll want to know what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed for Labour Day.
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
'It's just great fun': Sports dogs put to the test in agility trials in Saskatoon
Speed was key at the Sondog agility trials near Vanscoy over the weekend. Dozens of dogs from across the country gathered together on the hot windy Sunday afternoon to put their speed, agility, and intelligence to the test.
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
27 forest fires burning in the northeast, none out of control
As of Monday morning, there were 27 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, five are under control and 22 are being observed.
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
Search underway for missing boater in Lake Margaret
St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.
Rollover crash kills person in Oxford County east of London
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
Do you know what to do at a pedestrian crossover? City gives tips
City of London officials are sending a reminder to drivers and pedestrians about how to navigate pedestrian crossovers safely.
One person dead in Midland house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
Multiple people injured in Georgina crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
Beachgoers brave windy Wasaga Beach
Families tried to make the best of a windy day at Wasaga Beach on the Sunday before Labour Day, while business along Beach Drive reflected on the summer that was.
New police dog Ghost helps arrest two suspects after commercial break-in
Windsor police are crediting their newest member of the K9 unit with helping arrest two suspects after a break-in at a commercial property.
'Heavily intoxicated' man arrested and evicted from Chatham hotel: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.
Be prepared for more traffic and parking challenges as school year begins: city officials
City of Windsor officials are reminding residents to expect heavier traffic and increased demand for parking near schools and in residential neighbourhoods.
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday.
Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
'They have families that love them': Memorial set up for British Columbians lost to toxic drugs
Loved ones gathered at Kitsilano Beach Saturday to remember lives lost to toxic drugs. People placed locks on a large metal heart with the names and ages of those who died, and photos were erected along a labyrinth of purple ribbon.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
27 forest fires burning in the northeast, none out of control
As of Monday morning, there were 27 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, five are under control and 22 are being observed.
Two more devastating fires in northwestern Ontario
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.