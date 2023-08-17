'In due course': Timeline murky on naming a new federal leaders' debate commissioner

Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders’ debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.

When CTV News asked whether there was a process underway now, or what the timeline was for starting the search for the next commissioner ahead of the next election, Privy Council Office spokesperson Stéphane Shank said in an email response, "An appointment will be made in due course."

Shank noted that the commissioner role is appointed by the Governor in Council, on recommendation of Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc.

In 2018, Trudeau tapped Johnston to lead the independent body that went on to organize the official debates during the 2019 and 2021 election campaigns.

In this position, the former governor general was to take the political arm wrestling out of the equation by making key determinations around who would be able to participate in two official debates held during federal elections, one in English and one in French.

Prior to the Liberal-created advisory body, leaders' debates during federal campaigns were organized in a more informal way, through discussions between the federal parties and a consortium of major broadcasters. The formats of the debates often varied on the topics, setting, viewership, and sometimes, which parties participated.

The intention was to have this independent commission oversee the structure of the debates to make them a "more predictable, reliable, and stable element of federal election campaigns."

However, the new way of doing things has not been free of criticism, from the Conservatives accusing the Liberals of trying to "rig" elections in their favour, to the Bloc Quebecois accusing a moderator of asking biased questions.

The commission came to fruition following roundtable and online consultations as well as a parliamentary study that had recommended the commissioner be chosen by all parties, a call the Liberals did not heed, similar to when they moved Johnston into the election-meddling probe position.

While the next federal election is scheduled for October 2025, the next campaign could come sooner given the current minority dynamics in the House of Commons. All indications are that the Liberals intend to press ahead with a search for a new commissioner, but if it is a role the government will be filling soon, they aren’t saying.

A source in LeBlanc's office speaking on a not-for-attribution basis told CTV News that they will be taking the time necessary to appoint the right person, with the specific skills necessary to take on this role, and that the minister will have more to say, once the next commissioner is selected.