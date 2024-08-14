Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., and face nine terrorism charges including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

When the RCMP announced the charges on July 31 they said the two men were "in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto."

The elder Eldidi, who is a Canadian citizen, is also charged with one count of aggravated assault outside the country.

At a news conference in Church Point, N.S., today, Miller says he's also tasked his deputy minister with establishing a timeline of events how he became a citizen.

According to federal legislation, Canada has the ability to revoke a person's citizenship if they obtained it by providing false information or hiding relevant facts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.