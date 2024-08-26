Immigration, housing to headline cabinet retreat in Halifax Monday
Housing and immigration will take centre stage today as the federal cabinet retreat in Halifax moves into its first full day of meetings.
The annual end-of-summer cabinet gathering is intended to set the agenda for the fall sitting of Parliament which begins three weeks from today.
The Liberals are in a make-it-or-break-it moment, following more than a year of slumping polling numbers and at most a year left before the next federal election.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to take questions from the media early this morning, something he has done far less frequently since the Liberals lost a critical byelection in a Toronto stronghold at the end of June.
Ministers are also expected to provide updates on the government's ongoing revamp of the temporary foreign workers program, as well as national child care and electric vehicle tariffs.
The cabinet will also be forced to contend with the still unsettled labour strife within the two national railways, with Teamsters planning a protest at the meeting today.
The government last week asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to begin binding arbitration to end a work stoppage that began when both Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) locked out workers on Thursday at midnight.
The board agreed Saturday to the binding arbitration request but Teamsters President Paul Boucher has vowed to fight it in court and will lead a protest in Halifax today.
But for the Liberals, affordability and the housing supply crunch will remain the main priorities.
The explosion of immigration under their watch has become a significant problem, contributing to soaring housing costs and driving anti-immigration sentiment in many parts of the country.
Last summer's cabinet retreat began to address the explosion of international student visas and in January, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced the government would approve 35 per cent fewer student visas this year than it had in 2023.
He has now turned his attention more heavily to temporary foreign workers, many of whom are paid low wages to do work that's difficult to find Canadians to do. The number of low-wage foreign workers grew five fold between 2016 and 2024, much of that growth during the post-COVID-19 labour shortages experienced in 2022.
Miller has said the conditions have changed and so must the program. The government recently approved a six-month freeze on new low-wage temporary foreign workers in Montreal.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is also expected to discuss with her cabinet colleagues the summer consultation that studied whether to join the U.S. and Europe and impose new tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.
The cabinet heard Sunday night from U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan during a working dinner that launched the cabinet retreat, who warned about China's economic policies, including overproduction and state subsidies that lead to unfair pricing and competition.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced in May he would quadruple the import taxes on Chinese-made EVs to 100 per cent and Canada is expected to follow the U.S. lead with new tariffs of its own.
Freeland spent July holding the required consultation to do so, but has hasn't yet said when tariffs would happen or what they will be.
The European Union is planning to vote in October on introducing new tariffs in its member states as well.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pressuring the government to impose tariffs, promising he would do so if he wins the next election.
Speaking to reporters on his way into the cabinet meeting Sunday night, Sullivan said the U.S. won't tell Canada what to do but that there are significant issues about economic fairness and data security related to Chinese-made cars.
"The U.S. does believe a united front, a co-ordinated approach on these issues, benefits all of us," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.
NEW Here are things a cybersecurity expert would never do
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
CN, CPKC to resume railway service Monday as work stoppage ends
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Russia unleashes a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine. At least 3 people are killed
Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine on Monday, targeting energy infrastructure. At least three people were reported killed, and power cuts were reported across the country.
Rising workplace stress levels make way for new job description: the 'burnout coach'
'Burnout coaches' and 'burnout recovery specialists' are increasingly popping up across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Europe.
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
Toronto police release new photo of man wanted for murder in deaths of two relatives
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Japan thrashes Canada 55-28 to open Pacific Nations Cup
Up against Japan to open the Pacific Nations Cup tournament, Canada faltered early. Thirty-one minutes into the game, the Brave Blossoms held a 31-0 lead.
Schools are competing with cellphones. Here's how they think they could win
Isabella Pires first noticed what she calls the 'gradual apathy pandemic' in eighth grade. Only a handful of classmates registered for service projects she helped organize at her Massachusetts school. Even fewer actually showed up.
Jewish Federation of Ottawa, uOttawa host separate Pride events amid Capital Pride controversy
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the University of Ottawa were among dozens of organizations who held their own Pride celebrations after choosing to withdraw from events organized by Capital Pride on Sunday.
Arrests made after Mexican immigrants discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
Sudbury-area cooking fire causes more than $200K damage to home
There were no injuries reported after a home on Montcalm Street in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda sustained heavy damage in a fire.
Toronto police release new photo of man wanted for murder in deaths of two relatives
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
'This is our livelihood': Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto park
A group of commercial dog walkers are voicing their frustration with a new policy that bans them from operating at a downtown Toronto dog park, saying their livelihoods are at stake.
Russia unleashes a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine. At least 3 people are killed
Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine on Monday, targeting energy infrastructure. At least three people were reported killed, and power cuts were reported across the country.
Authorities recover body of Arizona woman who went missing in Grand Canyon after flash flood
The body of an Arizona woman who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood days earlier was recovered Sunday, park rangers said.
Trump would veto legislation establishing a federal abortion ban, Vance says
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance says Donald Trump would not support a national abortion ban if elected president and would veto such legislation if it landed on his desk.
10-foot python found during San Francisco Bay Area sideshow bust
A 10-foot-long python was discovered in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow in the San Francisco Bay Area that attracted hundreds of people, authorities say.
Walz's exit from Minnesota National Guard left openings for critics to pounce on his military record
John Kolb, a retired Minnesota National Guard colonel, knew Tim Walz by reputation as an 'excellent leader' who adroitly guided the enlisted troops in his field artillery battalion. But Kolb was stunned by what he saw when Walz left the military and entered politics.
Foo Fighters did not give Trump campaign permission to use their song at rally, spokesperson says
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
-
Alberta premier, cabinet ministers issue joint statement supporting binding arbitration in rail worker strike
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
-
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
How to avoid the worst of jet lag and make the most of your travel time
It's the bane of many travellers: jet lag. Nobody wants to lose out because they're too tired to enjoy the delights of their vacation spot.
Coating clothes with this simple material could cool your body by up to 8 degrees
Spending time outside during a heat wave can be sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief: clothes that physically cool down the body.
Does the Mediterranean diet reduce COVID-19 risk? Experts weigh in
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
NEW Here are things a cybersecurity expert would never do
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Security robots are starting to join the ranks of human guards. Here's what we know
From New York to Hawaii, people can spot security robots equipped with a suite of sensors patrolling the perimeters of some residential communities and apartment buildings.
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov detained at airport in France
French authorities have detained Pavel Durov, the French-Russian billionaire who founded the messaging app Telegram, at an airport outside Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Foo Fighters did not give Trump campaign permission to use their song at rally, spokesperson says
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
A look at 10 buzzy films at this year's Toronto International Film Festival
A famed director's self-funded epic, a quirky Stephen King adaptation and Pamela Anderson's return to the big screen are among the offerings at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
CN, CPKC to resume railway service Monday as work stoppage ends
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Schools are competing with cellphones. Here's how they think they could win
Isabella Pires first noticed what she calls the 'gradual apathy pandemic' in eighth grade. Only a handful of classmates registered for service projects she helped organize at her Massachusetts school. Even fewer actually showed up.
'Perfect is good enough': Husband and wife sculptors reflect on 54 years of work
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
How to make big changes to your living space on a small decorating budget
Experts share their 'big impact, small investment' design elements, for renters and home owners looking to make changes to their home decor.
Japan thrashes Canada 55-28 to open Pacific Nations Cup
Up against Japan to open the Pacific Nations Cup tournament, Canada faltered early. Thirty-one minutes into the game, the Brave Blossoms held a 31-0 lead.
Babe Ruth's 'Called Shot' jersey sells for record US$24.1 million
The jersey worn by Babe Ruth, widely regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time, during Game Three of the 1932 World Series became the most expensive item of sporting memorabilia after selling at auction for US$24.12 million on Saturday.
Francis loses no-hitter bid late, helps lead Blue Jays to 3-1 victory over Angels
Bowden Francis lost his bid for a no-hitter when Taylor Ward led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, but the Toronto Blue Jays prevailed 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
Is extra protection worth the additional cost of car rental insurance? Here's how to decide
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
USNTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
The CNE has spoken. These are the 5 foods worthy of being in its inaugural hall of fame
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
Surrey woman says she and her dog were attacked by off-leash dog in apartment hallway
A woman in Surrey is speaking out after she says a large off-leash dog attacked her and her dog in a common hallway in their Cloverdale apartment building.
Tree falls on Vancouver house after heavy rain
A large tree fell onto a house in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday morning after a night of heavy rain in the city.
U.S., Canadian activists meet up to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.
GO Transit operations impacted by railway dispute to resume this morning: Metrolinx
Thousands of Ontario riders will return to their normal commute this morning as a train line and station are set to resume service with the work stoppage by Canada's two major railways coming to an end.
E-bike cyclist hospitalized following collision near Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a collision in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight.
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Etobicoke
A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting in Etobicoke overnight.
First-year University of Calgary students feel the squeeze of student housing shortage
Sunday was a move-in day with a twist for some University of Calgary students, namely that there wasn’t anywhere for them to move in to.
Alberta premier, cabinet ministers issue joint statement supporting binding arbitration in rail worker strike
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
1 dead in motorcycle collision on Macleod Trail
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night, police confirmed Sunday.
Jewish Federation of Ottawa, uOttawa host separate Pride events amid Capital Pride controversy
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the University of Ottawa were among dozens of organizations who held their own Pride celebrations after choosing to withdraw from events organized by Capital Pride on Sunday.
Federal government looking to turn these 22 Ottawa properties into housing
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Trucker arrested after alleged assault of woman in apparent road rage incident on Ils-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of assaulting a woman during heavy traffic on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this week.
Montreal business targeted by arson for second time in 4 days
A business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has been the target of an alleged arson attack for the second time in four days.
Rail shutdown impacting Quebec food producers
Quebec food producers are facing a new challenge due to the ongoing rail stoppage, which is preventing them from getting their products in and out of the country.
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
Woman killed while crossing Ellerslie Rd. in southeast Edmonton
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
Rising workplace stress levels make way for new job description: the 'burnout coach'
'Burnout coaches' and 'burnout recovery specialists' are increasingly popping up across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Europe.
-
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
-
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Canadian band Arkells asks for illegal drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
Parts of southwestern Manitoba ravaged by severe thunderstorm
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
Manitoba staples marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Murder charge laid in Regina's 4th homicide of 2024
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
First 'End of Summer' fundraiser held in support of Carmichael Outreach
Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.
Wascana Cultural Trailway spotlights park landmarks
Historical and culturally significant landmarks throughout Wascana Park are being highlighted in a new guided trail tour.
Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
'Definitely dissuasive': Skyrocketing farmland prices a struggle for young farmers
Will Robbins has been in the process of taking over his family farm southwest of Saskatoon. The 43-year-old grows organic wheat, oats, lentils, peas and occasionally flax and mustard on 445 hectares of land near Laura, Sask.
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
Traffic violation leads to additional charges: OPP
A driver and passenger stopped in North Bay, Ont., last week are facing several alcohol and cannabis-related charges.
Watch for kids, buses and don't 'overshare': OPP
It is that time of year once again when children are heading back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles will return to the road. To that end, police in northeastern Ontario are reminding both parents and drivers to be safe.
Heat warning in effect for the region
A heat warning is in effect for southern Ontario. It stretches from Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent through Lambton, London and Middlesex County.
CAMI Ingersoll workers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike if executive and GM cannot come to a deal
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
Western Mustangs open OUA football season with dominant victory
The Mustangs two-headed monster in the backfield showed their capabilities Sunday as Western went to Ottawa and beat the Gee Gees 38-11.
Armed robbery at Bracebridge gas station
OPP were summoned to a service station on Highway 11 Saturday.
Clothes dryer malfunction causes house fire
A clothing dryer malfunction was deemed the cause of a fire in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon.
Busby Centre thanks community for support after 31 years of operation
The Busby Centre held a community barbecue to thank the community for its continued support.
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
VIDEO Driver charged following serious multi-vehicle collision
A 27-year-old driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.
Exhibit showcasing art by people with lived experience of homelessness triples in size for second year
"heArt From The Streets" debuted last year at ArtSpeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East, showcasing around 80 pieces. According to exhibit curator Batoolio, this year’s exhibit has expanded to approximately 250 pieces.
BC Hydro begins filling reservoir as Site C dam megaproject nears completion
BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.
U.S., Canadian activists meet up to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.
Video shows man riding e-scooter on Highway 1 in B.C.
A man was caught on camera riding an e-scooter in the fast lane of the Trans-Canada Highway in Burnaby, B.C. recently.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
NEW Bif Naked talks new album ‘Champion,’ performing in northern Ont.
Canadian alt-punk rock icon Bif Naked has released her first studio album in 15 years and preformed in West Nipissing over the weekend.
Woman arrested after northwestern Ont. police seize cash, cocaine
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
Two arrested, vehicles seized, one suspect at large in northwestern Ont.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Sioux Lookout Detachment along with other northwestern Ontario police units have arrested two individuals and seized two vehicles on Friday in relation to a weapons incident in the Sioux Lookout community earlier this month – one suspect remains outstanding and unidentified.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.