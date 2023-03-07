Immigration department has 'more than enough' staff to meet processing goals: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says the federal government has more than enough staff to process applications for economic immigrants on time.
In a report released today, Yves Giroux analyzed the cost of processing applications for economic immigrants through the express entry system for five fiscal years.
The report says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has 65 per cent more staff than needed to process the 2022-23 applications on time, and has more staff than needed for all years assessed.
The federal government's goal is to process 80 per cent of those applications within six months.
Last year, Canada was grappling with significant immigration backlogs that formed during the pandemic.
The PBO says the immigration department refused to share information about resources that would have been needed to meet processing goals in previous years, saying the information is protected by cabinet confidences.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition parties still pushing for foreign interference inquiry after Trudeau commits suite of measures
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's multi-pronged pledge to dig into allegations of foreign interference in Canada, but not immediately strike an inquiry, has failed to quell opposition-led calls for a public review.
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. Two others who were kidnapped with them were found alive, with one wounded.
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Venue hosting Pierre Poilievre licensed to play band's music: The Tragically Hip
The Tragically Hip has responded to an online dispute over the use of its music, saying a venue that recently hosted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has a music licence and did not need 'specific permissions' to play one of the band's songs.
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi
A woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model Abby Choi in Hong Kong has been arrested in mainland China and charged, Hong Kong police said Tuesday.
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
Canada
-
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
-
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
-
Court certifies class-action suit alleging rampant illegal strip searches in prisons
Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has certified a class-action lawsuit alleging that Canadian authorities illegally strip searched federal inmates hundreds of thousands of times over three decades.
-
Staff under investigation after Black student, 6, allegedly locked in small room in Toronto elementary school
Three staff at an elementary school in Ontario are under investigation after a six-year-old Black student was allegedly separated from his peers and locked in a closet-sized room.
-
Lack of respect and communication in Ontario's health-care system highlighted by patient ombudsman report
Ontario’s patient ombudsman is warning that a strained health-care system has contributed to the more than 3,000 complaints his office has received last year.
-
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
World
-
Argentina: Police arrest suspect in killing of 11-year-old
Police detained a man on suspicion of killing an 11-year-old boy and neighbors wrecked his home Monday amid anger over escalating drug violence in the Argentine city of Rosario, where a threat was directed at soccer superstar Lionel Messi last week.
-
At least 6 Palestinians killed during Israeli West Bank raid
The Israeli army raided the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, leading to a gunbattle that killed at least six Palestinians and wounded 10 others.
-
TikTok data collection, influence operations potential draw U.S. NSA concern
U.S. National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone on Tuesday expressed concern during congressional testimony about Chinese-owned video app TikTok's data collection and potential to facilitate broad influence operations.
-
Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14; scores hurt
An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, officials said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. Two others who were kidnapped with them were found alive, with one wounded.
-
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport: Syrian state media
An Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Tuesday, putting it out of service, Syria state media said.
Politics
-
Opposition parties still pushing for foreign interference inquiry after Trudeau commits suite of measures
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's multi-pronged pledge to dig into allegations of foreign interference in Canada, but not immediately strike an inquiry, has failed to quell opposition-led calls for a public review.
-
EU head Ursula von der Leyen in Canada to promote sustainability, Ukraine support
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Canada for a short visit aimed at promoting transatlantic ties.
-
Canada is sending 7 electrical transformers to Ukraine
The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.
Health
-
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
-
Lack of respect and communication in Ontario's health-care system highlighted by patient ombudsman report
Ontario’s patient ombudsman is warning that a strained health-care system has contributed to the more than 3,000 complaints his office has received last year.
-
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
Sci-Tech
-
Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space
The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week.
-
Japan destroys new rocket in space after second-stage engine failure
Japan's space agency intentionally destroyed a new H3 rocket minutes after its launch Tuesday because the ignition failed for the second stage of the country's first new rocket series in more than two decades.
-
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on farside of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's far side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
Entertainment
-
Don't expect a biopic: 'BlackBerry' filmmakers on walking a line of fact and fiction
When the Canadian filmmakers behind 'BlackBerry' set out to make a feature-length movie about the beloved smartphone's meteoric rise and fall, they weren't necessarily interested in getting all the facts right.
-
Angela Bassett, Oscar nominee, is just doing her thing
Angela Bassett has been engulfed in a whirlwind of award shows and press junkets in preparation for the Oscars. She is nominated for best supporting actress award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
-
'Dilbert,' Scott Adams draw ire from fellow cartoonists
Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon now dropped by newspapers nationwide.
Business
-
U.S. economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means
The U.S. economy's vital signs are sending mixed signals at a perplexing time of high interest rates, still-punishing inflation and surprisingly strong economic gains.
-
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business
WeightWatchers soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence.
-
Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
The U.S. Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy and persistently high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell says in prepared testimony to a Senate panel.
Lifestyle
-
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese's Cups, chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. says that Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally in the U.S. A second plant-based offering, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.
-
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
-
Self-taught chefs win coveted stars from Michelin Guide
Michelin's 2023 awards for French chefs put the accent on the regions of France, not Paris. The only chef to walk away with three stars -- the highest award, reserved for gastronomic luminaries -- was Alexandre Couillon for his creations at La Marine, his restaurant on the tip of the Ile de Noirmoutier on the Atlantic Ocean.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer sponsor offers financial support to resolve dispute with women's team
GE Appliances says it is offering sponsorship money in hopes of helping resolve the labour impasse between Canada Soccer and the women's national team.
-
Company behind Sporting Life and Golf Town set to launch new Team Town Sports store
Canadian retailer Sporting Life Group is launching a new chain of big box stores that will cater to players of team sports of all ages and genders.
-
Playing with Hart: Lead Joe Hart and father Richard wearing Ontario colours at Brier
Ontario will need some victories over the last three days of round-robin play to have a shot of making the three-team cut out of Pool B.
Autos
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.