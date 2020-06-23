OTTAWA -- One of the 10 people running to be the next leader of the Green Party of Canada is suggesting police should have to pay racialized Canadians a fee every time they stop them -- an idea that prompted a strong response from one of his rivals.

The candidates were facing off today in two 40-minute virtual debates hosted by TVO, in an online format that divided them into two groups of five to make the events easier to follow.

The new leader to replace Elizabeth May, who stepped aside last fall after leading the party since 2006, will be chosen in October via online and mail-in ballots.

The debates were mostly cordial, even as the candidates disagreed about everything from the best type of carbon pricing to where the Green party sits on the political spectrum.

Towards the end of the debate, Montreal environmentalist Dylan Perceval-Maxwell said police should have to pay $20 to every racialized person they stop -- both as compensation for any trauma caused by being stopped and to discourage police from doing it as often.

Meryam Haddad, a Montreal refugee lawyer who immigrated from Syria as a child, was shaking her head in disbelief as she told Perceval-Maxwell his idea greatly offends her and will do nothing to actually combat the systemic racism existing in institutions such as police forces.

